



Athletics | May 27, 2023 USC’s women earned nine individual and two relay spots for the NCAA Track & Field Championships during the final day of the 2023 Women’s NCAA West Preliminary Rounds held at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calf. today (May 27). An athlete or relay had to finish in the top 12 in an event today to advance to the 2023 NCAA Track & Field Championships to be held June 7-10 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas. On the way to qualifying Jamie John set the USC freshman record in the women’s 400-meter dash. Women’s 4x100m relay team Caisha Chandler , Samira Fashionable , Jan Taijah Jones And Jassan Carter began the running portion of the day for USC by placing second in the first quarterfinal with a time of 43.55 to automatically advance to the NCAA semifinal in the event on June 8.

, , And began the running portion of the day for USC by placing second in the first quarterfinal with a time of 43.55 to automatically advance to the NCAA semifinal in the event on June 8. Chandler and Moody advanced to nationals in the 100-meter sprint. Chandler had a time of 11.17 (+1.7) in the second moto to take second and go 10 ahead e general. Moody was fourth in the final moto with a time of 11.15 (+1.0) and moved up on time, with the ninth fastest time of the day. Carter finished sixth in the same heat and 16 e overall with a solid PR of 11.25 (+1.0). Chandler and Moody will run in the NCAAwomen’s 100m Semifinal on June 8.

general. Moody was fourth in the final moto with a time of 11.15 (+1.0) and moved up on time, with the ninth fastest time of the day. Carter finished sixth in the same heat and 16 overall with a solid PR of 11.25 (+1.0). Chandler and Moody will run in the NCAAwomen’s 100m Semifinal on June 8. Jones, Bailey Lear and John advanced from the 400-meter quarterfinals to advance to the NCAA Semifinals on June 8. Jones had a time of 50.80 to take third in her heat to advance automatically. She had the eighth fastest qualifying time. Bailey Lear placed fourth in her series by tying her best time of the season of 51.11 to advance in time, ninth overall. John set the USC freshman record and personal best with a time of 51.20 placing fourth in her heat and 11 e on time. John bettered the previous record of 51.33 in the USC freshman 400 meters for women Caroline Roberts in 2018. She also moved up to eighth on USC’s all-time list in the 400-meter dash. Christine M. Mallard had a time of 53.0 and finished 21 st .

and John advanced from the 400-meter quarterfinals to advance to the NCAA Semifinals on June 8. Jones had a time of 50.80 to take third in her heat to advance automatically. She had the eighth fastest qualifying time. placed fourth in her series by tying her best time of the season of 51.11 to advance in time, ninth overall. John set the USC freshman record and personal best with a time of 51.20 placing fourth in her heat and 11 on time. John bettered the previous record of 51.33 in the USC freshman 400 meters for women in 2018. She also moved up to eighth on USC’s all-time list in the 400-meter dash. had a time of 53.0 and finished 21 . All three of USC’s 200m runners advanced to the NCAA Semifinals on June 8. First, Moody placed second in her quarterfinals with a time of 22.76 (+1.8) to advance automatically. Then Chandler and Carter posted wind assisted PRs in their quarter finals to advance, Chandler took second in the series with a time of 22.27 (+2.5w) to advance automatically and Carter placed fourth with a time of 22.64 (+ 2.5w), earning the best non-automatic time. Of the 12 advancing runners, Chandler had the second fastest time, Carter the seventh and Moody the ninth.

My Ojora advanced fourth to the NCAA Championships in Women’s Triple Jump based on her final jump of 44-0.50/13.12 (+0.8). Her previous league best jump of 43-5.75 would have left her in 13th place. Ojora will now compete in the triple jump at the NCAA Championships on June 10.

advanced fourth to the NCAA Championships in Women’s Triple Jump based on her final jump of 44-0.50/13.12 (+0.8). Her previous league best jump of 43-5.75 would have left her in 13th place. Ojora will now compete in the triple jump at the NCAA Championships on June 10. The women’s 4x400m relay team consisting of Lear, John, Chandler and Jones closed out West’s preliminaries by winning the heat and setting the second fastest time of the qualifiers of 3:27.72. The relay team moved up to eighth on USC’s all-time list during the event. The 4x400m relay team will compete in the NCAA semifinals on June 8.

Also in action today, but not advancing Janiah Brown who had a season-best time in the 800 meters of 2:06.82 to 16th placee in the case, Charles Freeman who had a best score of 173-1 (52.77m) in the discus throw to finish 19the And Jaysia Smith who was called for a false start in her quarterfinal in the 100m hurdles. USC will next be in action at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships held June 7-10 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas. # # # # #

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2023/5/27/track-field-trojan-women-earn-9-individual-berths-and-both-relays-advance-to-the-ncaa-t-f-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos