CU Buffs Football Assistant Coach Salary Pool Surpasses $4.5 Million for First Time – BuffZone





The Colorado football program will have the largest assistant coach salary pool in its history this season, crossing the $4.5 million mark for the first time. According to contract information from CU, the 10 full-time football assistants will collectively earn $4.59 million this year. Each of the assistants will receive a higher salary in 2024, bringing the total to $4.95 million. When CU hired new head coach Deion Sanders in December, his contract stated that the university would guarantee $5 million annually for Sanders to use on assistant coaches. The previous high was $4.02 million for the assistants in 2022. Prior to that, CU’s salary pool had never exceeded $3.5 million. Offensive Coordinator Sean Lewis and Defensive Coordinator Charles Kelly will be the highest paid assistants in CU history. Both received three-year contracts worth $2.7 million. Both will earn $850,000 in base and supplemental pay this year, with increases to $900,000 in 2024 and $950,000 in 2025. Prior to this year, no assistant in CU history had a salary higher than $700,000. Each of the other eight assistants signed a two-year contract. Four new assistants Tim Brewster (tight ends), Gary Harrell (running backs), Andre Hart (linebackers) and Kevin Mathis (cornerbacks) will earn $400,000 this year and $425,000 in 2024. Defensive ends coach Nick Williams will earn $350,000 this year and $375,000 in 2024, while defensive tackles coach Sal Sunseri will have a salary of $325,000 in 2023 and $385,000 in 2024. offensive line coach Bill OBoyle has a deal that will pay him $300,000 this year and $350,000 in 2024. Unlike in previous years, the Colorado Board of Regents is no longer required to vote on athletic department contracts worth less than $1 million per year. For the coordinators, Kelly and Lewis, CU would owe 85% of their remaining salary if they are fired without cause at any time during the term of the contract. If any of them leave CU for an NCAA or NFL position before the terms of their deals expire, they owe CU 25% of their remaining contract value as damages. That number would rise to 35% if Kelly or Lewis left CU for a job in the Pac-12. No lump sum damages would be due if CU were left for an NCAA or NFL head coaching position or an NFL coordinator job. Prior to this year, the highest-paid assistant in CU history was former defensive coordinator DJ Eliot, who signed a three-year, $2.1 million deal in 2017. He earned $700,000 in each of his two seasons at CU before being fired after the 2018 season following the firing of head coach Mike MacIntyre. A year ago, former offensive coordinator Mike Sanford also got a three-year $2.1 million deal, but his salary in 2022 was $650,000 and he was fired after last season, along with the rest of the staff. CU owes Sanford 80% of the remaining two seasons of his contract, an amount equal to approximately $1.16 million.

