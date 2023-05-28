Sports
Ode reigns; Mas, Kim, Morton and Nguyen win their first tennis titles
At the Vermont high school individual tennis tournament, three new champions were crowned state champions.
BFA-St. Albans Aroa SanJuan Mas stunned the girls’ tournament with unparalleled patience. While Brattleboro’s Nathan Kim and the Burlington pair of Nevin Morton and Khiem Nguyen secured redemption in the boys’ title matches.
Stowes Gabby Doehla and Kate Tilgner continue their reign as the top girls’ doubles team in the state.
Read on below for more Saturday title matches from Burlington Tennis Club and Leddy Park.
Stowe girls’ tennis claims dynasty
For Stowe, good things in girls’ tennis come in threes and pairs.
The Raiders tandem of Gabby Doehla and Kate Tilgner won their third consecutive girls’ doubles championship with an impressive 6-1, 6-1 victory against Champlain Valley.
The tournament’s top seed, playing on Burlington Tennis Club clay, became only the second duo to win three titles in a row. South Burlingtons Jackie Smullen and Jamie Sheahan earned a three-peat from 2004-2006.
It’s kind of surreal considering we came in the first time and we didn’t expect to get past the first lap, Tilgner said. It’s an unreal feeling that we’ve done it three times now.
The pair were perfect throughout the three-day tournament, never giving up more than four points in a set. However, the dominance doesn’t compare to when the duo first teamed up to win the state tournament as a freshman.
We definitely weren’t picked to win it and we’re just so proud of that, Tilgner said of the first championship.
While the two, now juniors, enjoy each title, the former has kept them level.
When we first entered this tournament we were such underdogs, but I just can’t believe we’ve done it three times, Doehla said. We certainly have a lot more confidence in our doubles strategy and communication, but we always assume that we are the underdog.
Full results:Matchups, results for the 2023 individual state tournaments
Stowe coach Amy Picotte attributed the remarkable communication to the team’s hard work and ability to move from talented singles players to doubles players.
It’s a very nice, beautiful combination to look at, Picotte said. They are very focused and I think they can concentrate very well. It’s point by point and after each point they go back, reset and talk to each other. It’s just kind of a natural thing.
The doubles crown was Stowe’s fifth championship since 1996.
I know they’ve won a championship three years in a row and it sounds great, but it’s really about the communication on the field, Picotte said of the friends.
Champlain Valleys Addie Maurer and tournament No. 2 Ariel Toohey finished second after knocking out Rutland in straight sets in the semifinals.
BFA-St. Albans disrupts singles
Aroa SanJuan Mas competed in the girls’ individual state tennis championship, unknown.
The second-year exchange student from Spain was not in the top four and left with top honors, becoming the first Comet to win the individual tournament.
She came in and was basically just thrown into our lap, BFA-St. Albans coach Laura Laramee said. From day 1 I knew she had something special. She had the heart of a lion. Never ready to give up and rush for everything.
Mas defeated Julia Biedermann (6-0, 1-6, 10-7) in the semifinals before securing the title in straight sets from Stowes Charlotte Stevens 6-3, 6-4 at Burlington Tennis Club.
During the season I was focused on at least trying to get out there (and compete), but I didn’t think I was going to win, Mas said of the individual tournament.
The right-hander used a patient but effective strategy to play volleys long and high against the more aggressive Stevens.
It’s my kind of game. I like to be patient, said Mas. I think the other person could just lose sight of the balls and just steer it. Ultimately, if you keep patience and always return the balls, I think that’s a good way to play.
History:Previous individual tournament champions
The persistent strategy led tournament director Errol Nattrass to copy Mas, The Human Backboard.
I think she played with a very high tennis IQ, Laramee said. Her maturity on the field far exceeds her age.
Stevens also entered the tournament unranked in the top four and earned a spot in the final by defeating defending champion and second-seeded Bea Molson and No. 3 Anna Dauerman in straight sets.
Redemption for the boys’ tournament winners
Burlington’s Khiem Nguyen and Nevin Morton were crushed by their loss in last year’s boys’ doubles competition.
Brattleboro’s Nathan Kim stared at another Spring who served as Vermont’s second best singles player.
Saturday their fortunes changed. And they all deserved that winning feeling.
About 45 minutes after Nguyen and Morton rallied to complete their straight-sets sweep, Kim brushed off a three-set matchbreak to dethrone defending champion Nick O’Donnell of Burr and Burton on the final day of match at Leddy Park .
The Burlington tandem of Nguyen and Morton won the first set 6-3, then rallied from a 3-5 hole to avoid the match break, 7-5, securing a long-running doubles title .
The mission was to take what we think is ours, Nguyen said. Last year we went into it thinking it was going to be a cakewalk. This year game by game, point by point.
Morton: We knew we would come back to this point. It was staying calm and staying in the moment.
Paired as a doubles team in 2021, Nguyen and Morton quickly developed chemistry.
We immediately clicked. It has been nothing but success, Morton said.
The top-seeded Seahorses raced to Saturday’s semifinals before facing elimination. Stowes Woody Reichelt and JP Marhefka lost a 6-0 opening set in the morning’s semifinal. Nguyen and Morton responded with a 6-1 lead in the second set before triumphing in a match break.
We knew we couldn’t do that again, Morton said of falling behind.
In the final match, Nguyen and Morton took the lead, 6-3, in the first set. Then it fell behind 3-5 in the second. Breaking St. Johnsbury’s serve in the ninth game gave BHS the momentum to close out the title.
It feels great to add more banners to our school, Nguyen said.
Kim, a junior, took on ODonnell earlier this month in their third matchup of 2023. That gave Kim confidence that he could pull off another win on Saturday.
In a rematch of last year’s singles final, Kim found a groove with his first and second serves in the 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 decision. He also kept O’Donnell at bay with deep forehands and backhands.
“I’ve never hit second serves like that before,” Kim said. I swung as hard as I could at everyone and they just dove in.
I knew that if I could serve well in this game, I would win the W.
After O’Donnell forced the 10-point match break, Kim reached a comfortable margin before going out for match point. Earlier in the season, Kim had lost to O’Donnell when he coughed up a 7-5 lead in a match break.
When I was leading 9-4 and losing two points in a row, I got a little nervous. But I hit serve and I was able to get that point, Kim said. I’m very happy.
Join theVermont Varsity InsiderFacebook group onhttps://bit.ly/2MGSfvX.
Contact Alex Abrami at[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter:@abrami5.
Contact Jacob [email protected]. Follow on Twitter:@ByJacobRousseau
