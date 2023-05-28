Indian Junior Mens Hockey Team To Play Thrilling 1-1 Draw Against Pakistan In Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023





~ Sharda Nand Tiwari (24′) scored a goal for India ~ New Delhi, May 27, 2023: India’s junior men’s hockey team played a thrilling 1-1 draw against Pakistan on Saturday in their third Pool A match at the 2023 Men’s Junior Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman. Sharda Nand Tiwari (24′) scored a goal for India, while Basharat Ali (44′) was the scorer for Pakistan. India was on the attack from the start and showed an urgent game to put pressure on Pakistan. The Indian team also won a pair of penalty corners early in the game, but were unable to capitalize on them. Pakistan, on the other hand, also managed to create few chances and even came close to scoring from a penalty corner, but Indian goalkeeper Amandeep Lakra was strong to keep Pakistani forwards at bay as the first quarter ended goalless. However, India broke the deadlock early in the second quarter when Sharda Nand Tiwari (24′) brilliantly converted a penalty corner to give his team the much-needed lead in the intense match. With the score in their favor, the Indian Colts began to play more confidently and even repeatedly troubled Pakistan’s defensive line, but failed to find the back of the net for the second time in the second quarter going into halftime. break with the 1-0 lead. Desperate for an equalizer, the Pakistan Junior Men’s Hockey Team entered the third quarter of the game with an attacking mindset and it paid off when Basharat Ali (44′) scored a field goal to tie the score, as the third quarter ended with the score tied at 1–1. Looking to regain the advantage, India came out with all their guns in the fourth quarter of the match and started playing aggressively, while Pakistan continued to attack on the counterattack. Despite both teams coming close to scoring on a few occasions, they failed to find the back of the net in the final quarter as the match ended in a 1–1 draw.

Notably, both India and Pakistan are undefeated in the tournament so far, collecting seven points each from their respective three matches so far in Pool A. However, Pakistan tops the table and is second to India by goals scored difference.

The Indian men’s hockey team will then play against Thailand in their final pool match on May 28. Fans from all over the world can watch the Asia Cup 2023 Men Junior matches for free on Watch.Hockey.

