Southern Miss & Louisiana meet in Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Baseball Championship Final

BRACKET | CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL

MONTGOMERIEAla. After playing two games each on Saturday, Southern Miss and Louisiana advanced to the championship finals at the 2023 Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship presented by Troy University in Montgomery, Ala.

The Golden Eagles, who are in their first year in conference, and the reigning tournament champion Ragin Cajuns will meet Sunday at 1 p.m. CT in the winner-takes-all championship game.

Southern Miss took 2-of-3 against Louisiana in Hattiesburg in the regular season series.

GAME 13 No. 6 Seed App State Final No. 2 seed Southern Miss, 4-2

App State forced the 4 p.m. game if needed with a 4-2 victory over Southern Miss in Saturday’s opener.

The Mountaineers loaded the bases in the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles by sophomore outfielder CJ Boyd and junior outfielder Xavier Moronta to kick things off and a two-out walk by redshirt senior first baseman Golston Gillespie. Southern Miss junior right-handed pitcher Matt Adams got Mountaineer redshirt sophomore shortstop Austin St. Laurent to jump to second baseman to end the inning.

Sophomore outfielder Carson Paetow walked to lead off the top of the third inning for Southern Miss, then picked up two bags on a wild pitch that rocketed away from the catcher to move into third with no outs. After junior catcher Rodrigo Montenegro struckout, junior outfielder Matthew Etzel put Paetow down with a sac-fly to left. Two pitches later, junior shortstop Dustin Dickerson did one better, sending a 1-0 throw 120 yards over the left field fence for a solo home run to make it 2-0 Golden Eagles.

App State replied back in the bottom half of the frame. Junior outfielder Xavier Moronta set the table for the Mountaineers with a leadoff double and scored on a single to right by senior catcher Hayden Cross to pull back within one run, 2–1.

With two up and two outs in the top of the fourth inning, App State junior right-handed pitcher Gray LaSpaluto caused a Montenegro flyout to center to end the Golden Eagle threat. In the second half, an one-out single by senior third baseman Andrew Terrell got things going for the Mountaineers. Terrell advanced to third on a Boyd double into the right field corner and Moronta put him at the plate with a sacrifice fly to center to tie the game, 2–2.

A stabbing basesloaded comebacker from Boyd set up a record for App State in the bottom of the sixth and a sacrifice fly to center by senior second baseman Luke Drumheller scored another to make the Mountaineers 4–2.

After the Golden Eagles left a man on base in the seventh and eighth, App State turned to first-year right-handed pitcher Jackson Steensma to close it out. Steensma needed just 11 pitches to sit on the bottom third of Southern Miss’s lineup and earn his seventh save of the season.

LaSpaluto earned the win for the Mountaineertossing 4.0 innings of one-run baseball in relief.

GAME 14 No. 4 seed Louisiana final. No. 1 seed Coastal Carolina, 7-3

Louisiana forced the 7:30 game if necessary with a 7–3 victory over Coastal Carolina after Ragin Cajuns pitchers held Chanticleers’ offense scoreless through the last seven frames.

A 357-foot blast down the left field line off senior outfielder Graham Brown’s bat gave the Chanticleers an early 1–0 lead.

Freshman third baseman Blake Barthol followed a pair of hits from senior first baseman Zack Beach and freshman outfielder Jake Books with a two-out, two-RBI double in the bottom of the second to make it 3-0 in Coastal Carolina’s favor.

Louisiana junior John Taylor flashed the leather at second to keep a ball in the infield, recording the third out of the inning and ending the Chanticleer threat in the bottom of the third. Coastal Carolina returned the favor in the top of the fourth inning, thwarted a Ragin Cajuns double-steal attempt and took the wind out of a two-on-two-out opportunity by throwing out junior outfielder Carson Roccaforte when he attempted to return to third base.

The Ragin Cajuns put up a big inning in the top of the fifth when a single through the middle by senior designated hitter Will Veillon, a double down the left field line by senior third baseman Max Marusak and a double to right down the middle by sophomore shortstop Kyle DeBarge in three at bats in a row scored four to give Louisiana its first lead of the game, 4–3.

Books hit a lead-off double to center right in the bottom of the sixth and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt, but stranded there when Barthol struckout and super senior second baseman Payton Eeles grounded out.

The Louisiana bullpen pitched 6.1 scoreless innings, with senior right-hander Jerry Couch earning the win with 1.1 innings of work and junior lefty Blake Marshall picking up his fifth save in 4.0 innings.

GAME 15 No. 2nd seed Southern Miss def. No. 6 seed App State, 11-1 (7 innings)

Southern Miss got a complete seven-inning game from sophomore right-handed pitcher Will Armistead and 11 runs from his offense to advance to the finals of the Sun Belt Baseball Championship.

The Golden Eagles got off to a quick start in the second game of the day against the Mountaineers. A double off the wall at right center by senior first baseman Chris Sargent accounted for two plates in the bottom of the first.

Southern Miss starter sophomore right Will Armistead then worked his way out of a two-on, none-out jam in the top of the second inning to maintain the early 2-0 lead.

A single in the middle by junior outfielder Matthew Etzel brought in second outfielder Carson Paetow, who reached on a leadoff double to center left for the Golden Eagles’ third run in the bottom of the second.

Three RBI doubles by senior third baseman Danny Lynch, freshman second baseman Nick Monistere and Etze and an RBI single by junior shortstop Dustin Dickerson extended the Southern Miss lead to 7-1 in the bottom of the third.

Sophomore outfielder Carson Paetow stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth with two outs and the bases loaded. He doubled to left center to put up a pair and make it 9-1 Golden Eagles.

Slade Wilks, the Golden Eagles’ junior designated hitter, hit a 397-foot homer to right-center with one out in the bottom of the seventh to put Southern Miss within striking distance of the runs line. Sargent was hit by a pitch and a single to center left moved him to third base, bringing none other than Lynch to the plate with a walk. The senior sailed a flyout into left field and Sargent raced home 90 feet on the walk-off sacrifice fly to fly the Golden Eagles into Sunday.

GAME 16 No. 4 seed Louisiana final. No. 1 seed Coastal Carolina, 4-1

Junior left-handed pitcher Blake Marshall’s second gutty relief effort on the day helped return the reigning tournament champion Ragin Cajuns to the finals of the Sun Belt Baseball Championship.

With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Ragin Cajuns junior outfielder Carson Roccaforte mounted a charge on a 1-0 pitch and sent it over the wall into right field to give Louisiana an early 1-0 lead.

A two-out double to right by super senior outfielder Nick Lucky tied the score for Coastal Carolina in the top of the third. Louisiana got the run back to re-took the lead at 2-1 on a sacrifice fly by sophomore shortstop Kyle DeBarge at the bottom of the frame. DeBarge drove in senior designated hitter Will Veillon, who reached on a double down the left field line and advanced to third on a single by senior third baseman Max Marusak.

Louisiana began a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth, fueled by a single by junior catcher Julian Brock to center. After senior outfielder Heath Hood walked, junior second baseman John Taylor sent a well-hit ball off the wall at left center for a long single that drove in both Brock and Hood to give the Ragin Cajuns a 4–1 lead.

Defensively, Nick Lucky made all three outs in the bottom of the seventh for the Chanticleers, interrupted by a diving flyout on the run in center that robbed Roccaforte of a double.

Marshall worked around a first walk and a single by Chanticleer’s sophomore shortstop Ty Dooley in the eighth, sparking a double play and then retiring a Lucky comebacker to get out of the inning unscathed.

The Chanticleers finally chased Marshall in the top of the ninth, after getting runners at the corners on a walk from sophomore Derek Bender and a single to right by freshman third baseman Blake Barthol. Junior right-handed pitcher JT Etheridge got the last two outs to secure his second save of the season.

Marshall threw 5.1 innings of baseball with two hits in relief, throwing 84 pitches in the nightcap after earning the save with a 4.0-inning, 63-pitch performance in the afternoon meeting.

CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Sunday May 28

Championship Match No. 4 Seed Louisiana vs. No. 2 Seed Southern Miss, 1:00 PM CT