CRICKET: SOLID SALMAN AT THE CRACK – Newspaper

In an era of lucrative T20 leagues and sensational youngsters quickly entering the international cricket scene, Salman Ali Agha chose the road less traveled.

Coming through the harsh grind of Pakistan’s conventional clubs and first-class cricket system, Salman has become a mainstay in the country’s One-Day International (ODI) and Test outfits in less than a year since his debut.

The 29-year-old Lahore-born player is almost ready to don the Pakistani colors at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in five months and will most likely be part of the national squad for the three-match test tour. to Australia later this year.

Salman earned his Test cap during Pakistan’s two-Test tour to Sri Lanka last July on averages of over 46 and 55 over the last two seasons of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the premier first-class domestic country tournament. .

Salman Ali Agha has recently emerged as one of Pakistan’s leading cricketers heading into the World Cup later this year. Eos meets him for a tête-à-tete

Having announced his arrival in the red-ball format with a gritty 62 against Sri Lanka in the Second Test at Galle, Salman was at his best in the whites when he hit a quickfire 103 against New Zealand in Karachi in December.

The right-hander had already made his ODI debut by then, making his first match from 50 over and making his first half-century in the format against the Netherlands in Rotterdam in August last year.

But Salman established himself as a real top player during Pakistan’s recent ODI series against New Zealand, possibly the final run of matches ahead of the World Cup, filling the number six position with perfection at a time when Pakistan struggled to create a to find a batter. to fit in.

The Lahore-born cricketer amassed 58 and 57 runs in the final two ODIs of the series, which Pakistan won 4-1, demonstrating impeccable playability and reliability in a vital spot in the batting order.

HUMBLE START

Like most Pakistani children, Salman enjoyed playing street cricket. But his journey turned into a serious pursuit when one fine day his friend asked him to accompany him to Lahores Carson Cricket Ground, home of the famous Apollo Cricket Club.

Salman eventually made it to the club side. Not long after, he found a place in the U-16 regional squad and rose through the ranks, first playing U-19 cricket and then reaching the first-class level.

Obviously hurdles are part of the journey and I’ve overcome quite a few of them, says Salman. Be it traveling to matches in rickshaws or on the roofs of buses, I’ve done it all. When there are no obstacles, as they say, there is no story to tell, no fun.

Salman has shown a certain amount of ease at the international level in recent months, demonstrating maturity with the bat, the ball and also in the field.

It can be safely said that he has shown that he belongs to the top. He also believes that the time he has spent playing domestic cricket has translated into his prowess on the international stage.

If a player makes it to international cricket at 17 and 18 or 22 and 23, he says he’s only gaining experience at the highest level.

But I played first-class cricket for seven to eight years before I earned my Pakistan cap. At that time I believe I had the most experience an international player could possibly have in his career, he adds.

Obviously the pressure in international cricket is different, but I think the sport is the same. If you know how to handle pressure, the experience of first-class cricket is all it takes to help you make better decisions on the pitch.

GREATER PRESSURE

Salmans’ hard times in first-class cricket proved useful in the third and final Test between Pakistan and England in Karachi last year.

When Salman saw Babar Azam get knocked out at the other end in the first innings as the Pakistan captain approached a century at a crucial moment in the match, he felt flustered. To make matters worse, England’s star players, including captain Ben Stokes, chirped around the batsman to increase the pressure.

It was the first time I felt the pressure of international cricket, Salman recalls.

But I tried to settle in, tried to apply my skills that I’ve learned over the years and I think I did well, he says.

And he did, he went on to score 56, though Pakistan lost the match and series 3-0.

Still, playing against the best was a dream come true for Salman.

I shared the field with players I had only seen on TV until then. It was incredible and it’s a feeling I can’t describe in words, he says.

Although Salman was lucky enough to be in the Pakistan Test side and face top teams in the early days of his career, he has been part of a unit that has struggled at red ball cricket since the season began with Australia’s first tour to the country in 24 years in March last year.

In the home season, in which Pakistan played eight Tests at home, Pakistan won none and drew one. The national side will kick off the 2023-2025 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship with a two-match series against Sri Lanka in July before playing against Australia in December-January.

On behalf of his teammates, Salman calls for patience. Unlike the white-ball sides, Pakistan’s test team is made up of players who haven’t played enough matches, he points out.

It’s important for players to gain a certain level of experience to become a strong test squad, he says.

Placing solid displays in Test and ODI cricket has so far failed to translate into Salman’s success as a T20 player. When almost all of his Pakistani teammates played in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) a few months ago, he watched them on TV at home.

The atmosphere of the PSL is like Eid, he says, and I must say I would love to play in it.

I was a little disappointed when I wasn’t on the player list last year, but I felt sadder when I wasn’t on the replacement list either, he says.

The PSL came up with a slogan that represented the celebration of local talent, but for Salman it was disappointing not to be a part of that celebration. Nevertheless, everything he has achieved for Pakistan so far is commendable. He could be a hero at the upcoming World Cup.

More than results, I believe in the process. I am determined to deliver the performance that is expected of me, he concludes.

The writer is an employee.

He tweets @shabbar_mir

Published in Dawn, EOS, 28 May 2023