Michigan State football adds speed to WR Corps with Alante Brown





Michigan State Football has spent the entire offseason trying to add some receiver depth and with the departures of Germie Bernard, Jayden Reed and then Keon Coleman, it was necessary. The Spartans waved and missed a few guys like Tyler Harrell and Jahdae Walker, but a familiar name popped up at the prom. That name was Alante Brown. On Friday, the former 2019 class Michigan State commit rejoined the Spartans, for the second time. He is the only recipient transfer Mel Tucker has received in this cycle. And he’s a fast one. The reception room immediately got faster on Friday with the addition of Brown, who was apparently the Cornhuskers’ fastest player in 2020. Fans fell in love with Brown when he committed to being a four-star recruit in 2019, but he never made it to campus and instead returned to Nebraska. In 23 career games with the Cornhuskers, he caught 22 passes for 262 yards but never scored a touchdown. He also returned 16 kickoffs in that period. He looks to be a vital part of the receiving corps this season and if he can show that elite speed he could become a starter and just what the offense needs. Michigan State’s football receiving corps has certainly gotten better With the addition of Brown, the reception room now has a talented, confident vet in Tre Mosley, hungry vets like Christian Fitzpatrick and Montorie Foster trying to prove they can be effective when healthy, and budding stars like Tyrell Henry, Antonio Gates Jr. …and Jaron Glover. This is a solid crop of players. Courtney Hawkins just had to add another semi-proven player and Brown could fit that description, even if his production isn’t eye-watering. He can be a versatile threat. Whoever wins the starting quarterback job has an elite speedster to throw deep balls to.

