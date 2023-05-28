Sports
See where CMass boys and girls tennis teams start playing state tournaments
Placements for the boys’ and girls’ MIAA tournaments were released on Saturday, and many teams from Central Mass. will be chasing championships in the coming weeks.
Here are the preliminary round and the 32-round matchups for local teams in the 2023 tournament:
Boys tennis
Division 1
CMass teams metastasis
St. John’s 11.17, Shrewsbury. 21, Algonquin. Marlborough 29. 35, South.
Wednesday’s preliminary round
Haverhill in Marlborough, 4 p.m
South at Natick, 4 p.m
Friday round of 32
Algonquin at Arlington, 4 p.m
Round of 32, date and time TBD
Barnstable at St John’s
Winner Haverhill/Marlborough at Wellesley
Shrewsbury with Bishop Feehan
South/Natick winner in Lexington
Division 2
CMass teams metastasis
2, Westborough, 21, Nashoba. Shepherd Hill 31.
Wednesday’s preliminary round
Somerville at Shepherd Hill, 4 p.m
Round of 32, date and time TBD
Winner Shepherd Hill/Somerville at Westborough
Plymouth South at Nashoba
Division 3
CMass teams metastasis
21, maroon. 26 Grafton. 29, Groton-Dunstable.
Round of 32, date and time TBD
Maroon in Fairhaven
Grafton at Sturgis Charter West
Groton Dunstable in Bedford
Division 4
CMass teams metastasis
10, Hopedale. 11, Bromfield. 12, Suton. 16, Bartlett. 22, Littleton. 31, Leicester. 32. Quabow.
Wednesday’s preliminary round
Border at Quaboag, 4:00 PM
Hampden Carter-East at Leicester, TBD
Round of 32, date and time TBD
Frontier/Quaboag winner in Weston
Winner Hampden Charter-East/Leicester at Cohasset
Lee in Hopedale
Littleton in Bromfield
Norwell at Bartlett
Rising Tide charter in Sutton
Girl’s tennis
Division 1
CMass teams metastasis
23, Shrewsbury. 24, Wachusett. 30, Algonquin. 36, South.
Wednesday’s preliminary round
Peabody in Algonquin, 4 p.m
South at North Quincy, 4 p.m
Round of 32, date and time TBD
Peabody/Algonquin winner at Lincoln-Sudbury
Shrewsbury in Hingham
Winner South/North Quincy in Wellesley
Wachuset in Winchester
Division 2
CMass teams metastasis
3, Westborough. 36, Nashoba. 37, Leominster. 39, North.
Wednesday’s preliminary round
Leominster at Oliver Ames, 4 p.m
Nashoba at Tewksbury, 4 p.m
North at Bedford, 4 p.m
Round of 32, time and date TBD
Leominster/Oliver Ames winner in Minnechaug
Winner Nashoba/Tewksbury at Masconomet
North/Bedford winner at Scituate
Winner West Springfield/Holliston at Westborough
Division 3
CMass teams metastasis
19, Whitinsville Christian. 28, Groton-Dunstable. Notre Dame 33. 34, maroon.
Wednesday’s preliminary round
Auburn at Malden Catholic, 4 p.m
Notre Dame at Norton, 4 p.m
Round of 32, date and time to follow
Auburn/Malden Catholic winner in Newburyport
Groton-Dunstable at Wayland
Winner Notre Dame/Norton in Weston
Whitinsville Christian in Swampscott
Division 4
CMass teams metastasis
8, Uxbridge. 9, Bromfield. 10, Hopedale. 15, Sutton. 16, Quabow. 24, AMSA. Tyngsborough 27.33, Clinton. 34, Quabbin. 36, Leicester. 38, Littleton. 39, David Prouty.
Tuesday’s preliminary round
Quabbin at Frontier, 3 p.m
Wednesday’s preliminary round
Clinton on Mount Everett, TBD
David Prouty at Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion, TBD
Leicester at South Hadley, TBD
Littleton in Tyngsborough, TBD
Friday round of 32
Millis at Quaboag, 4 p.m
Round of 32, date and time TBD
Abington in Uxbridge
AMSA at Bromfield
Clinton/Mount Everett winner at Hamilton-Wenham
David Prouty/ PVCI winner at Monomoy
Winner Leicester/South Hadley at St. John Paul II
Winner Littleton/Tyngsborough on Mount Greylock
Quabbin/Frontier winner in Manchester-Essex
Sturgis Charter East in Hopedale
Warham in Sutton
|
