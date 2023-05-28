See where CMass boys and girls tennis teams start playing state tournaments





Placements for the boys’ and girls’ MIAA tournaments were released on Saturday, and many teams from Central Mass. will be chasing championships in the coming weeks. Here are the preliminary round and the 32-round matchups for local teams in the 2023 tournament: Boys tennis Division 1 CMass teams metastasis St. John’s 11.17, Shrewsbury. 21, Algonquin. Marlborough 29. 35, South. Wednesday’s preliminary round Haverhill in Marlborough, 4 p.m South at Natick, 4 p.m Friday round of 32 Algonquin at Arlington, 4 p.m Round of 32, date and time TBD Barnstable at St John’s Winner Haverhill/Marlborough at Wellesley Shrewsbury with Bishop Feehan South/Natick winner in Lexington Division 2 CMass teams metastasis 2, Westborough, 21, Nashoba. Shepherd Hill 31. Wednesday’s preliminary round Somerville at Shepherd Hill, 4 p.m Round of 32, date and time TBD Winner Shepherd Hill/Somerville at Westborough Plymouth South at Nashoba Division 3 CMass teams metastasis 21, maroon. 26 Grafton. 29, Groton-Dunstable. Round of 32, date and time TBD Maroon in Fairhaven Grafton at Sturgis Charter West Groton Dunstable in Bedford Division 4 CMass teams metastasis 10, Hopedale. 11, Bromfield. 12, Suton. 16, Bartlett. 22, Littleton. 31, Leicester. 32. Quabow. Wednesday’s preliminary round Border at Quaboag, 4:00 PM Hampden Carter-East at Leicester, TBD Round of 32, date and time TBD Frontier/Quaboag winner in Weston Winner Hampden Charter-East/Leicester at Cohasset Lee in Hopedale Littleton in Bromfield Norwell at Bartlett Rising Tide charter in Sutton Girl’s tennis Division 1 CMass teams metastasis 23, Shrewsbury. 24, Wachusett. 30, Algonquin. 36, South. Wednesday’s preliminary round Peabody in Algonquin, 4 p.m South at North Quincy, 4 p.m Round of 32, date and time TBD Peabody/Algonquin winner at Lincoln-Sudbury Shrewsbury in Hingham Winner South/North Quincy in Wellesley Wachuset in Winchester Division 2 CMass teams metastasis 3, Westborough. 36, Nashoba. 37, Leominster. 39, North. Wednesday’s preliminary round Leominster at Oliver Ames, 4 p.m Nashoba at Tewksbury, 4 p.m North at Bedford, 4 p.m Round of 32, time and date TBD Leominster/Oliver Ames winner in Minnechaug Winner Nashoba/Tewksbury at Masconomet North/Bedford winner at Scituate Winner West Springfield/Holliston at Westborough Division 3 CMass teams metastasis 19, Whitinsville Christian. 28, Groton-Dunstable. Notre Dame 33. 34, maroon. Wednesday’s preliminary round Auburn at Malden Catholic, 4 p.m Notre Dame at Norton, 4 p.m Round of 32, date and time to follow Auburn/Malden Catholic winner in Newburyport Groton-Dunstable at Wayland Winner Notre Dame/Norton in Weston Whitinsville Christian in Swampscott Division 4 CMass teams metastasis 8, Uxbridge. 9, Bromfield. 10, Hopedale. 15, Sutton. 16, Quabow. 24, AMSA. Tyngsborough 27.33, Clinton. 34, Quabbin. 36, Leicester. 38, Littleton. 39, David Prouty. Tuesday’s preliminary round Quabbin at Frontier, 3 p.m Wednesday’s preliminary round Clinton on Mount Everett, TBD David Prouty at Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion, TBD Leicester at South Hadley, TBD Littleton in Tyngsborough, TBD Friday round of 32 Millis at Quaboag, 4 p.m Round of 32, date and time TBD Abington in Uxbridge AMSA at Bromfield Clinton/Mount Everett winner at Hamilton-Wenham David Prouty/ PVCI winner at Monomoy Winner Leicester/South Hadley at St. John Paul II Winner Littleton/Tyngsborough on Mount Greylock Quabbin/Frontier winner in Manchester-Essex Sturgis Charter East in Hopedale Warham in Sutton

