Confirm table tennis | Sport

TABLE TENNIS interests believe that with insightful leadership and the implementation of several development-oriented initiatives, Jamaica can once again rise above the rest of the region in the sport.

However, sources indicate that the current government of the Jamaica Table Tennis Association (JTTA), which has already fallen apart since being elected more than two years ago, lacks the insight to lift the sport out of the quagmire in which it has been stagnant for years.

Sources say the resignation of the executive, led by President Andrew Lue, is one of the remedies for the ailing sport, as the leadership has lost relevance as several members resign. An attempt to get a response from Lue for the second time this week failed.

A source argued that table tennis needs capital with a leader capable of courting corporate Jamaica.

“Table tennis needs money to move forward. For a leader I would recommend someone who has some money to invest in table tennis, who knows the Jamaican business and who has the will to showcase table tennis on the international circuit,” the source said.

Former President Keith Garvey added, “It’s about getting the right team in place, willing to do the hard work. The problem with small sports in Jamaica is that no one wants to go into the trenches to do the work.”

Garvey argued that the JTTA should establish a symbiotic relationship between players, coaches and sponsors that will help chart the path for Jamaica to return to the top of the Caribbean. This should start with a good plan that includes investing in younger players who will participate in regional tournaments to develop.

Meanwhile, the other sources agree that finding a suitable home for table tennis will also help revive the sport on the island, with one saying it will allow players time to get to the facility to hone their skills. to sharpen.

HOME FOR TABLE TENNIS

One source claims the table tennis house will help raise the island’s profile as members of the various national teams can practice there. The source also stated that the facility would be better able to attract international coaches to help the island’s players.

Meanwhile, business house restarts and intercollegiate leagues are other methods of improving sport on the island, according to a source, who stressed the importance of the latter, which can be used as a sign to attract recruits.

The source stated that intercollegiate table tennis would reopen the door to local universities offering scholarships, which is the end goal of many parents when they allow their children to participate in the sport.

It is this phase that Garvey believes will pay dividends for Jamaica in the long run.

“This means that we start from the basic level, the ground level, reaching the primary schools, the schools for all ages. They will have to go into the parishes and start with even six schools in each parish, but start at that level.

“Bring equipment to these schools because it’s a numbers game, so they need to push it to that level because that’s where talent comes from and popularize the sport at that level. They have to spend what little money they have on basic table tennis, building it from the bottom up,” said Garvey.

Another way to raise awareness of Jamaica’s table tennis is for an international coach to be in charge of the national programs, according to one source. The source argued that the current stock of Jamaican nationals used as national coaches are unable to progress in the sport.

“We need international help to get the players where we need to go to put Jamaica on the map, and I don’t feel like any of these coaches can do the job,” said the source.

