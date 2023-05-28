Georgia freshman Ethan Quinn rallies to win men’s singles tennis championship, makes program history





Georgia freshman Ethan Quinn has brought glory to the Bulldogs tennis program by capturing the 2023 NCAA Singles National Championship. Quinn, a Fresno, California, product on trade show in Georgia, rallied for a 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-2 game win over Ondrej Styler of the University of Michigan on Saturday at the USTA National Complex in Lake Nona, Fla.

It’s special to achieve that goal and to get on that list of guys is amazing. They had phenomenal careers and I hope one day my career can be as good as theirs. Ethan Quinn of the University of Georgia in action during the 2023 NCAA Division I Mens Tennis Championship Singles Finals at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Photo by Manuela Davies/USTA) Manuela Davies/USTA Dawgnation Quinn’s title rivals a season in which he finished the season winning 17 consecutive games to finish this season 34-10 and 26-7 against ranked opponents. Quinn won SEC Freshman of the Year honors and was selected to the first-team All-SEC. The University of Georgia recruits its home state well in most sports, but there are several well-known scholarship athletes who are major contributors who hail from Northern California. Softball All-American candidate Sydney Kuma is also from Fresno, while two-time All-American Brock Bowers is from Napa and expected starting tailback Kendall Milton is from Clovis.

The Georgia tennis program, with its rich history and elite facilities — a new indoor tennis facility is being completed at a cost of nearly $30 million — is recruiting worldwide under all-time SEC winning head coach, Manny Diaz. RELATED: Women’s tennis in Georgia is about to hand over the program to Drake Bernstein after NCAA’s Of the nine players on the 2022-2023 Georgia tennis list, three are from Georgia, four are international, and two are from the West Coast states. Quinn was ranked as the nation’s third recruit coming out of California high school, the most-wanted U.S. prospect according to Diaz. We know he will leave his mark in Georgia and in college tennis, Diaz said at his signing. We can’t wait to work with him and help him develop and achieve his goals. That’s exactly what happened on Saturday, and Diaz, in his 35th year as Georgia’s tennis leader, was there for it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawgnation.com/other-sports/georgia-tennis/JBMTIPL4SVCJTJ55HS4NE2ZWSY/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos