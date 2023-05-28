Hockey game between India and Pakistan at 2023 Junior Asia Cup ends in 1-1 draw





India drew 1–1 against Pakistan in the final Asia Cup Men Juniors 2023 hockey tournament in Salalah, Oman on Saturday. Sharda Nand Tiwari (24) scored a goal for India while Basharat Ali (44) was the scorer for Pakistan. Both India and Pakistan are undefeated in the tournament so far, collecting seven points each from their respective three matches so far in Pool A. However, Pakistan is at the top and is above number two India on a goal difference basis. Japan, which won 10-1 against Chinese Taipei earlier on Saturday, is third with six points from three appearances. The Indian junior hockey team played at the Salalah Sports Complex and went on the offensive from the start, while Pakistan tried to defend in numbers. India enjoyed most of the possession but failed to make it count as the first quarter ended goalless. India continued on the same momentum and took the lead via a penalty corner. Sharad Nand Tiwari hauled the ball into the net to give the team a 1–0 lead going into half time. In the third quarter, Pakistan played on purpose and put pressure on the Indian defense. India won a pair of penalty corners but failed to convert the chances. However, Pakistan scored the equalizer. Ali Basharat scored from close range to make it 1-1 for Pakistan. In the fourth quarter, India went on the offensive in search of a winning goal. The Indian team made several sharp runs into the opposing half, but the Pakistan defense held on to score a draw. On Sunday, India will play against Thailand in their last group game. The Indian field hockey team opened its campaign with an 18-0 victory over Chinese Taipei. In their second match, the Indian Colts came from behind against Japan to secure a hard-fought 3-1 win.

