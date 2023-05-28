On June 3rd and 4th, great sports demonstrations from Hungary and Finland are waiting for you in Euro Village





Did you know that table tennis can be played with a twist of your feet? The Embassy of Hungary will introduce its own version of table tennis called teqball this weekend at Euro Village in Capitol Commons Park, Pasig. The Euro Village offers an exciting and dynamic sample of the culture, art, music, food and gastronomy, products, crafts, languages ​​and sports of the European Union, all in two days and in one hub. You will find the best novelties from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Romania and Finland. In solidarity with Ukraine in these harsh times, Euro Village will also have Ukrainian participation. Admission is free to the public from 4 p.m. to midnight. Teqball is a football-based sport, played on a specially curved table, attracting a new generation of athletes and enthusiasts called teqers. Founded in Hungary in 2012, Teqball is a gender equality game, as it can be played between two (singles) or four players (doubles), regardless of gender. The sport follows a point-based scoring format and can be played on a variety of surfaces such as sand, acrylic or indoors. It allows players up to three touches before returning the ball to the opponent, so if you can juggle a soccer ball three times, you’ll excel at teqball. Teqball was invented in Hungary by three football enthusiasts: former professional player Gbor Borsnyi; Hungarian businessman Gyrgy Gattyn; and computer scientist Viktor Huszr. From the Embassy of Finland you will have the chance to learn more about Molkky, a Finnish throwing game with features similar to games like bowling, kubb and ptanque. It was created by the Lahden Paikka company formerly known as Tuoterengas in 1996. It was probably inspired by the Finnish word polkky, meaning block of wood. Mlkky is a game that requires both skill and precision, but also a strategic mindset! Today, Molkky tournaments are played all over the world. A Molkky World Championship (in which about 200 teams of 4 to 6 players participate) is also organized every year. Next weekend, in addition to these exciting sports demonstrations, you will also have the opportunity to taste delicious food and drinks from the EU. From bread and rye, waffles, sausages, dairy and beer to special concerts and sports demonstrations, Euro Village has great surprises all at once. For those who want to learn a European language but haven’t had time to try it yet, the Euro Village cultural and language center offers French, German, Italian and Spanish lessons in a jiffy, thanks to the collaboration of Alliance Franaise de Manille, Goethe Institut, Instituto Cervantes Manila and the Philippine-Italian Association. For those interested in European music or jamming with artists, the Euro Village will feature guest artists from Romania, Ukraine and a serenade from the Manila String Machine, who will perform European songs and pieces. Fantastic mimes and buskers will also be available to entertain guests and participants during the two-day European festival. To ensure that this EU initiative promotes sustainable lifestyles and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, the EU has committed to Green Space, Scholars of Sustenance Philippines and EcoNest as sustainability partners. For more details, visit the FB pagefacebook.com/EuroVillage. During your journey through EuroVillage, a digital passport is also available for you.

