Hurst & Cartwright claim national titles on final day of NCAA Outdoor Nationals – Minnesota State University





city, col. The final day of the 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Championships turned out to be a great day for the Minnesota State Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Team, with nine student-athletes claiming numerous medals and All-American titles. MSU finished second in the team race with 57 points, behind Azusa Pacific with 66 points. Senior Lexi Hurst gave it all in her final event as a Maverick in the shot put and took first place with a swell of 16.41 m (53′ 10 1/4″), earning her second First team All American honor of meeting. Hurst is the first Maverick to win a national championship in the outdoor shot put, setting the school record in her throw. Junior Denisha Cartwright earned All-American honors for the 17th time in her career with her returning national championship finish in the 100 m hurdles, recording a spectacular time of 12.94. This time would be good for a personal best and a school record. In pole vault, junior Paige Hickson earned First team All American status with her sixth-place finish on a jump of 4.00 m (13′ 1″). Hickson joins six Mavericks on the books for All-American status in pole vault, including national champion and national record holder Catherine Rains. Junior Samantha Sunnarborg competed in the javelin throw and finished 15th with a throw of 42.23 m (138′ 6″). The 4x100m relay was an exciting event for the Mavericks, with Cartwright, Yes’Cey Simmons , Rose Cramer And Macayla Jackson finishing second with a time of 44.21, just seconds behind the first. The team deserved First place All American accolades for their efforts and is a school record, topping the MSU All-Time Top Performances list. Three Mavericks competed in the junior-led triple jump finals Flores Gracia with fourth place and earning First team All Americanwith a jump of 13.00m (42′ 8″), which was a personal best. Freshman student Lillian Washington and sophomores Stella Neophytou joined Gracia in ninth (12.48 m, 40′ 11″) and eleventh (12.36 m, 40′ 6″) respectively, both earning Second team All American honor. The dynamic duo of Cartwright and Jackson were again seen in the 100-meter sprint, finishing fourth (11.13) and seventh (11.31) respectively. Both student-athletes deserved First team All American honors, and both would have finished with personal bests. In the final event of the night for the Mavericks, Cartwright finished her final race of the season in second in the 200-meter dash, with a time of 23.10, setting a personal best and a school record, as she claimed her 19th. All American award of her career.

