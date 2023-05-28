Brilliant Bajans win T20 Blaze to complete the double





Barbados completed the double by capturing the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s T20 Blaze by beating the Leeward Islands by eight wickets on the final day of competition on Saturday. Barbados entered the game at Warner Park level with Guyana on 12 points needing a win to secure the title. Barbados chased 122 to complete their all-important fourth win of the tournament, with 15 balls to spare. Last week they won the CG United Super50 title. At the St Pauls Sports Complex, Guyana sensationally defended a score of just 39 to come away with a nail-biting one-point win over Trinidad and Tobago, and finish level with Barbados. However, Barbados were declared the winners after winning their head-to-head by three wickets in the second round last Sunday.

In the other match played at Conaree, the Windward Islands finished the tournament on a high with a six-wicket victory over deposed champions Jamaica. Aware that Guyana had already secured the points they needed, Barbados knew that a mistake would be costly and a clinical achievement. Asked to bowl first they limited Leewards to 121-5 from their 20 overs with Divya Saxena top scorer with 33 not out. She hit a four and faced 50 balls, and kept the innings together with a series of partnerships, adding 24 for the second wicket with Melicia Clarke (13), 23 for the third with Amanda Edwards (15), 30 for the fourth with Jahzara. Claxton (13) and 30 for fifth with Rozel Liburd (20). In reply, southpaw Kycia Knight took responsibility for the chase with an unbeaten 63 off 51 balls with nine fours. She set up 80 for the first wicket with all-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne making 32 from 26 balls with five fours before adding another 37 in an unbroken third wicket stand with Trishan Holder (13 not out). -ENDS-

RESULTS Round 1: Saturday, May 20 (all matches played at Warner Park) Windward Islands vs Guyana Guyana won by 4 runs Leeward Islands vs Jamaica Jamaica won by 8 wickets Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas vs Barbados T&T Red Force Divas won by 5 wickets Round 2: Sunday 21 May (all matches played at Warner Park) Windward Islands vs. Leeward Islands Windward won by 46 runs Guyana against Barbados Barbados won by 3 wickets Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas Jamaica won by 6 runs Round 3: Tuesday, May 23 (all matches played at Warner Park) Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas vs Windward Islands Windward won by 7 wickets Jamaica v Barbados Barbados won by 9 wickets Guyana vs Leeward Islands Guyana won by 5 wickets Round 4: Thursday 25 May (all matches played at Warner Park) Jamaica vs Guyana Guyana won by 8 wickets Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas T&T Red Force Divas won by 6 wickets Barbados vs Windward Islands Barbados won by 4 wickets Round 5: Saturday, May 27, 8 p.m Leeward Islands vs Barbados Warner Park- Barbados won by 8 wickets Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas vs Guyana St Pauls- Guyana won by 1 point Jamaica vs Windward Islands Conaree- Windward won by 6 wickets -ENDS-

