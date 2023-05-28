Ohio State tennis duo win NCAA Doubles National Championship





ORLANDO, Florida (WCMH) Ohio States Andrew Lutschaunig and James Trotter bring a national championship trophy back to Columbus. The Buckeye duo defeated the No. 3 ranked team of Cleeve Harper and Eliot Spizzirri of Texas 6-4, 6-4 to win the NCAA Doubles National Championship on Saturday. This is the second NCAA doubles title in program history, as Lutschaunig and Trotter join Chase Buchanan and Blaz Rola who won the title in 2012. Overall, Lutschaunig and Trotter finished this season with an 18-8 record. Trotter was 29-1 in singles and 22-8 in doubles, while Lutschaunig finished with 31 wins in doubles. He entered the year with a total of 20 wins in doubles. The two sets were almost a mirror of each other. With the exception of one early game, neither team had much trouble holding serve for most of the first set. Trotter and Lutschaunig got the first break on a deuce point at 4-4 and then held on to take the opening set 6-4. The teams traded breaks in the first two games of the second set, but then both sides settled down and held to 4-4. That’s when the Buckeyes broke again, this time at love, to take a 5-4 lead. Texas appeared to get right back on service, winning the first three points to go up 0-40. But the Buckeyes fought back to deuce and Trotter ended the game with an ace in the middle of Trotter. This was the third meeting this season between the two teams and Lutschaunig and Trotter came out on top in all three meetings. They won 6-3 on February 5 at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center and then won 6-4 at the ITA Indoor Team National Championships on February 18. This also marked the second straight season in which it was an Ohio State vs. Texas wash. last. Matej Vocel and Robert Cash fell to Harper and Richard Ciamara in the final last year. Lutschaunig closes a great double season. He won the ITA Fall National Doubles Championship with JJ Tracy in November in San Diego and then earned his first All-America honor en route to winning the NCAA Doubles Championship. Trotter was also a singles All-American this season, marking the first two All-America honors of his career.



