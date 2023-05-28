Sports
Golfers move into a tie for 17th place at NCAA Championship Finals
The Buffaloes are very much in contention to cut the 15 teams in Monday’s fourth and final round, as CU is just three strokes behind three teams ranked 13th (and eight in eighth, which is the limit is for match play starting Monday).
Third-place Illinois took the lead at the 36-hole, as the Fighting Illini posted its best single-round score of 60 over two days, a 7-under 273 for 2-under 558 overall. No. Florida moved into second place with a total of 1-over 561, as the Gators were the only other team to break par in the second (2-under 278). No. No. 2 North Carolina and No. 11 Georgia Tech, the first-round leader, are tied for third (566), while No. 8 Pepperdine rounds out the top five (568).
Colorado, ranked No. 48, tied for 17th with San Francisco with 19 over 579 totals. After the morning round ended, the Buffaloes had moved from tied for 23rd to tied for 15th, but 10 of those teams also played in the afternoon; 12 teams that finished had higher scores compared to CU’s 12-over at the time. Colorado’s 7-over 287 score in the afternoon round tied for fourth, behind Florida’s 278 and Auburn’s and Georgia Tech’s 286.
While the Buffaloes haven’t been a birdie machine, what kept them in the hunt is the fact that it has only two holes worse than bogey by two rounds (180 holes) none on Saturday, the only team out of 30 that could make that claim. But a small flurry of birdies Saturday four over the last five holes brought the Buffs closer to making the cut.
CU’s second-round story was sophomore Tucker Clarkhailing from nearby Paradise Valley, recovered from an 80 opening to a 3-under 67 card, the second-lowest score of the second round, moving him 69 places in the standings to a tie for 84th. The 13-stroke improvement was the largest in the field, as well as the best in Colorado in NCAA Finals history. In 1964, Bob Bahan opened with an 85 and shot a 75, that 10-shot improvement that was the best for 59 years until Saturday.
His 67 was also the third-best score in an NCAA Finals by a Buffalo, behind only a 65 by Hale Irwin in 1967 (en route to medalists) and a 66 by Ben Portie in 2002.
“Yesterday I think I put too much pressure on myself because a lot of people were looking at me,” Clark said of about 20 friends and family at the gallery. “I worked hard all day, I didn’t really hit great irons and although I thought I had some good putts they just didn’t go in. It was frustrating as could be but I knew my game wasn’t was good.” It wasn’t that far off, I just had to hit better irons.
“Last night I talked to my coaches and my mental coach (Howard Falco),” he said. “I was especially focused after studying today’s pin sheet and came out really focused on every hole. I hit it to those spots where I was thinking. I knew if I hit better irons today I would post a lower number. I was very confident because I hit the ball well last month, so I felt the first round was an anomaly.”
“Today I rode it well, but my iron game had improved a lot and I ended up with putts somewhere in my twenties,” he said. “I just came in with the same mentality as yesterday, but I wanted to focus more on my game rather than the attention around me and who was watching.
sophomore Dylan McDermott is tied for 36th place on a 2-over 72, putting him 3-over 143 on his way to the third round. He had a normal day with two birdies and 12 pars against four birdies, and should CU fail to qualify as a team, he is currently able to advance individually. He remains one of only 12 (out of 30) players assigned the No. 1 position to lead their teams at the halfway point.
freshman Hunter Swanson shot a 4-over 74, giving him a 6-over 146 at the halfway mark, tying him in 67th place; he had one birdie and 12 pars against five bogeys, but his lone birdie came on the par-4 17th, one of the late in the round that helped the Buffaloes closer to the cutting line.
sophomore Justin Beaver also tied for 84th with Clark after firing a 4-over 74 for a 7-over 147; he had one birdie and five bogeys on his day, along with 12 pars.
sophomore Jack Holland struggled for the second straight round, when he turned in a 9-over-79 for a total of 15-over-155 to tie for 147th. He had nine pars and nine bogeys on Saturday when he did par No. 7 for the second straight round, the hardest hole of the day, the second toughest Friday, and the hardest through both rounds.
“We knew the opening round of the holes was going to be very challenging, and compared to the field, we started well,” head coach Roy Edwards said. “I was really impressed with Tucker’s lap, a phenomenal comeback from yesterday; he was spectacular all day.
“The team did what we always do, just stay in the lap by staying calm and believing in ourselves, and that led to a really good finish,” noted Edwards. “The team as a whole has been very committed to choosing the right lines from tees and greens and executed things very well.”
Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman maintained his lead in the race for the medalists, as he turned in a 1-under 69 for a 7-under 133 total, increasing his lead from two to three strokes; Daniel Rodrigues of Texas A&M and ADumont de Chassart of Illinois are tied for second with 4-under 136.
The third round is scheduled for Sunday, tying Colorado with No. 5 Texas Tech and No. 40 San Francisco; they tee off at No. 1 starting at 11:20am MST. After the round, the field is reduced to the low 15 teams and nine unaffiliated individuals. The top eight teams then move on to match play, with quarter-finals and semi-finals on May 30 and the championship game on May 31.
As for what the Buffs need to do to advance to the final 15, Edwards essentially said you have to stick to the game plan.
“We just have to keep focusing on ourselves, no one else,” he said. “Even though the course is firming up a bit and it’s a bit warmer, it’s still an advantage to play in the afternoon. You know exactly where you stand and we can see which holes have been difficult for the others before us.”
COMMENTS: McDermott was named to the PING All-West Region team as the list was released Saturday morning by the Golf Coaches Association of America; Biwer was left out of the Senior squad for some odd reason Jack Hughes is also traveling as a substitute in case of illness, injury or just to fill in. When the Buffs started teeing off, the temperature was 90 degrees; the humidity was only 11 percent and the wind was negligible. Bill Musselman in 1968 (second round 76, third round 68), Allen Hoes in 1966 (second round 78, third round 70) and Ron Speaker in 1984 (first round 80, second round 72) The average score for all 312 rounds over 36 holes is 73.27 (73.29 on Saturday, 73.24 on Friday) Colorado plays the par-3s at 11-over (tied at 19th; Stanford leads at 2-under) the par-4s at 25-over (tied at 16th; Florida and Georgia Tech are 8-over to lead) and the par-5s at 2-over (still tied for 25th; Pepperdine leads at 9-under) The Buffs just had 17 birdies (tied for 25th, North Carolina and Pepperdine have 31 at the top of the list) and their 110 pars tied for 16th (Florida has the highest of 128) There were no eagles on Saturday after just two on Friday (neither were on a par-5) With no holes worse than bogey Saturday, the Buffs kicked large numbers to the curb, with only 15 worse than bogey in the last 882 holes from the first round of the Pac-12 Championship.
NOTES II: Four Pac-12 schools advanced to the NCAA Finals; in addition to CU, hosts Arizona State moved from 21st to a tie for ninth, Stanford moved from 17th to a tie for 13th; and Oregon, tied with CU, moved from 23rd to 22nd.
|
Sources
2/ https://cubuffs.com/news/2023/5/27/mens-golf-golfers-move-into-a-tie-for-17th-at-ncaa-championship-finals.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Don Jr shares an AI doctored clip from The Office showing DeSantis wearing a women’s suit
- India is a culture, a tradition: PM Narendra Modi
- New bill to build athletic stadium on Las Vegas Strip caps Nevada cost at $380 million
- Golfers move into a tie for 17th place at NCAA Championship Finals
- We’re still thinking about the figure-hugging cocktail dress Kate Middleton wore to the coronation reception. Royal blue is definitely her color!
- Google launches Magic Compose beta that uses AI to compose messages
- Media Watchdog fears Imran Riaz may even have died in custody
- Xi Jinping attends and addresses the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the Second Eurasian Economic Forum of the Eurasian Economic Union_Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America
- UK weather: how long will the hot weather last?
- Crime Thriller Steals Best Picture at Bollywood Awards in UAE
- Chips, Subsidies, Security, and Great Power Competition
- Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton