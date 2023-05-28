Sports
IPL 2023: ‘We fully respect CSK’ says GT’s Director of Cricket ahead of Blockbuster Final | Cricket news
Mahendra Singh Dhoni wouldn’t mind a ‘Farewell to Remember’ but a young Shubman Gill, dripping with grace, would do anything to prevent Chennai Super Kings from beating Gujarat Titans to his fifth IPL title on Sunday.
Nearly 19 summers ago, when a young Dhoni took his first steps in India Blue, a four-year-old Gill took up position on a vast farmland in the Punjab’s Fazilka village on the Pakistani border, with a handcrafted custom bat, made by his loving grandfather.
On Sunday, at the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium, the soon-to-be 42 Dhoni will have one last assignment in his favorite Canary yellow jersey – to stop the waiting megastar of Indian cricket and do a ‘High Five’.
Three hundred and 851 runs don’t happen in every season, but on a batting belter at the Motera, what will Dhoni’s strategy be to keep the ‘Mohali Marauder’ in check?
Will it be Deepak Chahar’s swing or Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket-to-wicket bowling? Or will it be Moeen Ali, who could be the ‘Joker in the Pack’ with his tempting flying deliveries outside the stump that could snap back sharply. Can Matheesha Pathirana bowl some sharp toe breakers?
Vikram Solanki, the team’s director of cricket, has already let everyone know that GT CSK will not be taken lightly given the advantage they have in head to head statistics. CSK has been beaten three out of four times it has played against the Gujarat Titans.
We fully appreciate and respect what CSK has done. They have been a great team for many years and we respect that, Solanki said at the pre-match media briefing ahead of the IPL 2023 Final in Ahmedabad, adding: We respect the playing group. As we have done all year against all opposition, we have respected any opposition we encountered. But we are trying to prepare to be competitive against anyone and we are confident in our preparation.”
A technically near-perfect hitter against a captain known for his out-of-the-box thinking. It can’t get more exciting than this. His die-hard fans may expect him to return again next year, but even Dhoni, who has played with a heavily strapped left knee all season, may find it extremely difficult to meet the demands of the shortest format. (‘GT has better bowling unit than CSK’ Irfan Pathan makes bold statement ahead of IPL final)
So for any fan of ‘Thala’ (elder brother in Tamil) it’s all about enjoying the Dhoni moments till it lasts. In this CSK line-up, he could afford to bat at number 8 in most games, but entered the final with a bowling line-up that missed Deepak Chahar for most of the first half and a riotous Tushar Deshpande in a reliable wicket taker.
Turning an inconsistent Shivam Dube into a six-stroke bully or overseeing the return of Ravindra Jadeja, the T20 bowler, the legend of Dhoni will never cease. It will only grow and its captaincy stories will also be polished with mythical coats decades later.
They say fame breeds contempt, but contempt would be the last word in Dhoni and CSK’s minds as they face Hardik Padya’s Titans. The CSK logo has a “Roaring Lion”, but they would take the Land of Gir Forest team lightly at their peril.
After 73 games, the two most consistent teams will face each other in the top battle. No team has emulated the Chennai Super Kings structural and team-building ethos as closely as Gujarat Titans, another team, where cricket decisions are based on sound logic, consistency and no interference from overbearing owners.
There is a skipper in Pandya, who believes there is only one way to lead the team. It’s called ‘The Mahi Way’. Batters win games, but bowlers win tournaments is an old adage and it couldn’t be more apt when following Titans achievements.
Mohammed Shami (28 wickets), Rashid Khan (27 wickets) and Mohit Sharma (24 wickets) have executed plans more often than not and so it hasn’t really affected the Titans that the second highest run scorer after Gill’s 851 runs is skipper Hardik Pandya is (325), who is more than 500 runs behind.
Wriddhiman Saha, a goalkeeper par excellence, should count himself lucky that team management never thought of replacing him, despite a batting frequency of 127 opening the batsman and only a fifty plus score in 16 strikes.
And in this, Dhoni would try to seize the opportunity. If they can get Gill early then none of the other batters have shown how hard they can fight and bowlers would need a decent total on board.
Under Dhoni, once players like Ajinkya Rahane (299 runs in 13 matches, two fifties) and Shivam Dube have settled in this season, young bowlers like Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana (17 wickets in 15 matches) and the unrestricted Tushar Deshpande will from India (21 wickets in 15 matches) have also found their feet on the IPL stage.
In CSK’s batting line-up, Devon Conway (625 runs in 15 games, six fifties) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (564 runs in 15 games, four fifties) have time and again provided CSK with resolute starts at the top.
The top scoring Dube (386 runs in 15 games, three fifties) is the second highest six-hitter for CSK in this IPL with 33 sixes, joined by Gill in the list. There are no clear favorites and it could be one of the most beautiful finals in IPL history.
