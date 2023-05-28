Is five star wide receiver target Joshisa Trader available?





FSU football saw a drastic improvement in their wide receiver position last season as big-bodied Johnny Wilson imposed his will on the opposing defense, where he recorded 43 receptions for 897 yards and five touchdowns. However, the Seminoles’ second and third leading pass catchers left the program in Pokey Wilson (495 yards and four touchdowns; exceeded eligibility) and Mycah Pittman (330 yards and three touchdowns; transferred to Utah). Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans has been doing a great job lately acquiring talent at the position. He added three passcatchers in the 2023 recruiting cycle, with five-star Hykeem Williams, four-star Vandrevius Jacobs and three-star Goldie Lawrence. To make things even better, Class of 2021 four-star wide receiver signer Destyn Hill has finally enrolled at FSU and will be fully eligible. He’s going to be a real freshman. Dugans continued his stellar efforts for the 2024 recruiting cycle as he has already landed four highly regarded recruits, including four-star Camdon Frier, four-star TJ Abrams, four-star BJ Gibson and four-star Lawyne McCoy. Even with four potential recipients in the class, the Seminoles are still chasing more. One name is five-star Joshisa “JoJo” Trader of Chaminade Madonna-Prep in Hollywood, Florida, who is making a multi-day unofficial visit to the state of Florida from June 8 to 11. According to 247Sports and Rivals, he is the number three receiver candidate in the country. The Seminoles have stiff competition for his recruitment. Schools like Miami, Florida, Ohio State and Georgia are involved. He received a crystal ball forecast for the nearby Miami Hurricanes in January. That said, FSU has remained a legitimate threat. Four-star target James Madison II of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale decides on July 4. Its top five schools include the state of Florida, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, and Oregon. By the time his decision date rolls around, the Seminoles should have a good idea of ​​where they stand with Trader.

