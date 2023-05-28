Sports
Has Bazball gained a foothold in county cricket? What the numbers tell us
Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Rob Key, the men at the forefront of England’s red-ball revolution, have made it clear they would like to see their dynamic approach to the game replicated across the county network.
Players from the England dressing room have been invited to spread the word while back at their clubs and a meeting of first-class coaches and cricket directors earlier this year saw Zoom presentations from Stokes and McCullum advocating their new methods.
Bazball has been the talk of the Shires ahead of the 2023 season, but what do the numbers tell us about its impact on the LV= County Championship ahead of the first Test of the summer?
Run rates
It was perhaps ambitious to expect the first phase of the county season to reach the heights of England’s most frenzied scoring, especially with soft pitches early in the season and a lively Dukes ball for 2023. Stokes England reached a crescendo in Pakistan, as they scored at 5.50 runs per over the highest ever in a series of three or more Tests, but unsurprisingly that bar has proved difficult to reach.
Division Two pacemakers Durham led the way, scoring their 3,357 runs at a brisk 4.20, but the only other side to score by more than four and more, Yorkshire, have had a very different experience. They follow at 4.09 but have only scored a total of 2,229 runs and are winless in eighth place in the second tier.
A further eight teams score at over 3.50 per over, while Division One bottom club Northamptonshire are outliers at a relatively low 2.82.
Individual artists
Stokes has repeatedly said that as far as runs go, he’s just as interested in how? like how many?, challenging test candidates to catch the eye with dashing displays. Durham’s wicket-keeper, Ollie Robinson, has done more than anyone else to live up to that bill, scoring 465 runs from 527 balls for a batting rate of 88.23 runs per 100 balls.
In the top flight two players already inked in the Test XI have carried the torch, Ben Duckett scored 401 runs with a strike rate of 74.39 while Stokes new vice-captain Ollie Pope has 379 and 74.16. Unlike them, Somerset’s Tom Kohler-Cadmore has yet to hit the 500-ball mark for the season, but his 348-run combination at 80.55 marks him for attention.
Called up as batting cover for the Ireland Test, Dan Lawrence is a long way behind with a strike rate of 57.26, while Lancashires Josh Bohannon has 471 runs at 67.96. Dom Sibley, once a regular at the top of England’s Test line-up, looks way back with his 43.71 pass rating putting him close to the bottom of the ladder.
Win, lose or draw
A hallmark of England’s Test cricket over the past 12 months has been their outspoken distaste for draws. For the sake of entertainment and the belief that fighting hard for victory is worth the price of defeat, the McCullum era effectively removed the idea of sharing the spoils.
While a few provinces suggested they were willing to commit to the same philosophy, it turned out to be more difficult than expected. Torrential rain has wreaked havoc on matches, with some teams affected more than others, while expanding the number of runs required for bonus points has also made forcing results within four days tougher.
So far, 25 of the 52 games have been drawn (11 in Division One, 14 in Division Two), with five out of five for a benevolent Lancashire side. Table toppers Surrey and Durham are both rewarded for crossing the line four times in six attempts.
