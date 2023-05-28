French Open 2023: Watch and stream all tennis from Roland-Garros





The biggest news heading into the French Open is who’s not playing. Owner of a whopping 14 French Open titles and defending champion Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament with an injury. That leaves fellow Spaniard, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, as the top seed in the men’s draw, followed by No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, No. 3 Novak Djokovic and No. 4 Casper Rudd. On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek comes in as the top seed ahead of No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 4 Elena Rybakina. American tennis fans have high hopes for No. 6 Coco Gauff, who reached the final last year before losing to Swiatek in straight sets. The French Open will start on Sunday, May 28. You can see the whole men’s lottery And lottery ladies And full match schedule. With Rafael Nadal absent from this year’s French Open, Carlos Alcaraz is the men’s favourite. Alex Pantling/Getty Images What is the TV program for the French Open? The tournament starts on Sunday and lasts for two weeks. The women’s final is scheduled for Saturday 10 June, and the men’s final on Sunday 11 June. How can I live stream the French Open? The French Open will be shown on NBC, Tennis Channel and Peacock. If you don’t have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the French Open on NBC and the Tennis Channel with a streaming service for live tv. However, for the big end-of-tournament games on NBC, make sure you can get a live feed from NBC in your area. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from NBC and the other local networks. If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch games on NBC for free by downloading a affordable (less than $30) indoor antenna on almost every TV. James Martin/CNET Peacock offers two Premium plans: the ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 per month and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 per month. You can watch French Open matches live with both plans. Peacock will cover nearly every day of the tournament, including the men’s and women’s semi-finals and finals at the end of the two weeks. Read our Peacock review. Slinger/CNET NBC is included in Sling TV’s $40 a month Blue package, and you can add Tennis Channel for an additional $11 a month. Enter your address here to see what local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review. Sarah Tew/CNET Fubo TV Fubo costs $75 per month and includes NBC, and you can add Tennis Channel for an additional $11 per month. click here to see which local channels you are receiving. Read our FuboTV review. Directv stream DirecTV Stream’s $75-a-month base package includes NBC, but you’ll have to spring for the $100-a-month subscription if you want Tennis Channel, too. You can use it channel search tool to see what local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review. Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and includes NBC. Tennis channel is not available. Click the “View channels in your region” link. welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your zip code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review. Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts for the first month and allow you to cancel at any time. They all require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our guide to live TV streaming services.

