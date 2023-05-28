Is Minnesota’s Defensive Corps Too Small? -Minnesota Wilderness

Watching the Minnesota Wild after the first-round exit where their opponent physically dominated them, something stands out. The average heights and weights of the Dallas Stars and the NHL’s Conference Finals teams tower over Minnesota’s players.

The Wild is 31st in average height (60) and 29th in average weight (193 lbs.) in the entire competition. Consequently, the Stars outhit and surpassed Minnesota in their six-game charade. Dallas was the bigger team and it showed. The Stars are 17th in average height and seventh in average weight in the NHL. All the Dallas boys, except Joe Pavelski, are tall. Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Wyatt Johnston and Miro Heiskanen are all at least 6’1.

The Wild has some sizeable attacking guys. Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Boldy and Marcus Johansson are all 6’1 or higher. Kirill Kaprizov plays a lot bigger than his 59 frame would suggest. But the Wild has too little defense.

Let’s take a look at the defensive cores of the last four teams.

Carolina hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin, Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei are 6’3″ and over 200 pounds. Brent Burns is a monster at 65,230 pounds. Jalen Chatfield and Shayne Gostisbehere are both about 60 and about 185 pounds.

Most of Carolina’s defense is 60 or higher. They are considered a top defensive unit and it shows in their shots allowed. They dropped the fewest shots in the league, and the size and length of their D-core are some of the reasons why.

Florida Panthers

The story of Florida’s defensive core is that they have Aaron Ekblad and Marc Staal, who are both huge at 6’4″. Radko Gudas is only 6’0 but plays like an absolute maniac. Josh Mahura and Gustav Forsling are two way guys who not really big, but useful. And Brandon Montour is a reckless offensive defender. Although the lightest team in the league, the Panthers still have big bodies guarding the blue line.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas’ smallest defender is Alec Martinez at 61,210 pounds. Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud are both 6’2 and about 200 pounds, while Alex Pietrangelo, Brayden McNabb and Nic Hague are 6’3″, 6’4 and 6’6″ respectively. All three weigh at least 210 lbs.

There’s nothing small about the Golden Knights’ defense, other than the shots they allow per game. The Wild is familiar with the size of Vegas’ defenses; it choked them out in the playoffs two years ago. The Knights are also heavy up front, with the sixth heaviest team in the league overall.

Dallas stars

Minnesota knows about Dallas’ size on defense. The Stars also have no one who weighs less than 61,190 lbs. Miro Heiskanen and Colin Miller both fit that picture. They also have monsters in Esa Lindell, Jani Hakanpaa, and Thomas Harley, all of whom are 63 or older. Hakanpaa is 65.

Ryan Suter is too slow to maximize his height yet, but he’s still 6 feet 10 inches and has done a good job physically imposing himself on Kaprizov. Heiskanen may be the shortest player on the Dallas defense, but he’s their best defenseman. defense was bigger, nastier and ultimately overwhelming for the Wild.

Minnesota Wildlife

Obviously, we all know that Jared Spurgeon is petite (59,167 lbs.). Even putting him aside, the Wild don’t really have any other guys who are big and have more than a purely defensive role. Jonas Brodin is great at what he does, but he’s 61 and doesn’t even crack 200 pounds. Brock Faber is slated to replace Matt Dumba, but at 6’1″ he’s barely taller than Dumba, who had durability issues. Maybe the extra inch and 10 pounds Faber carries will help, but maybe that’s not enough. Calen Addison and Alex Goligoski are 511 or below, and neither weighs more than 185.

Jack Middleton And Jon Merrill are both 63, and Middleton is the biggest man in the Wild defense at 210 pounds. He’s physical, but you don’t often see him throwing big hits or being that aggressive. He is occasionally physical, but not that often. Merrill tries, but he finds himself in the press box watching the game instead of on the ice. Dumba will take a reckless hit here and there. However, that kind of play produces the kind of penalties Marcus Foligno got in the playoffs, and we’ve all seen how that worked out. John Klingberg was only here 21 games.

Middleton and Spurgeon block a lot of shots as a pair, and the underlying numbers of Brodin and Dumba for Brodin and Dumba look great. Yet they have not translated into the playoffs in recent years. Minnesota’s defense core is too small.

The Minnesota back has not produced in the playoffs. Klingberg had four points in six games, but no one else had more than two. Montour has six goals for Florida. Heiskanen has 12 in 17 and is the fifth leading scorer for Dallas. Burns has nine in 15 while also being fifth in scoring. Pietrangelo has nine in 14 games for Vegas.

All these teams get production from their top defender. Spurgeon had two points and Addison didn’t see the ice. Minnesota’s penalty kill was horrible. Dallas’ larger forwards routinely collapsed and outmaneuvered Dallas’ larger forwards. It was an embarrassing spectacle of penalty kicks.

Bill Guerin traded for two defensive prospects, Faber and Addison, who are 60 or less. He also acquired veterans in Middleton and Merrill, both of which are 63. It was an interesting strategy. Guerin seems to be investing in the smaller, more offensively-minded prospects and saving the physicality for the bigger, experienced players.

The Wild have drafted guys with a little grit. Ryan ORourke throws his body around and isn’t afraid to get physical. However, outside of ORourke, things aren’t looking too good for Iowa defensemen who are going to bring that physical element.

What about the other guys in the system that show up in a few years?

Kyle Masters – 6’1″, 175 lbs.

Carson Lambos – 6’1″, 197 lbs.

David Spacek – 6’0″, 174 lbs.

Daemon Hunt – 6’0″, 198 lbs.

They are all promising, but not known for their physicality. Now they will probably still add some weight as they get fuller and get bigger over time. Still, it doesn’t look like the next wave of outlook will be particularly firm either. Simon Johansson (62 and 170 lbs.) might be an exception, but as a 23-year-old fifth-round pick who hasn’t sniffed the NHL, he’s no guarantee of making the show.

Spurgeon still has four years left on his contract. Brodins got five. And while Faber gets on the defensive, he doesn’t have much size and will be there for the foreseeable future. The backbone of the Wild’s defense is here for the long haul, but is it for the best?

Perhaps the Wild have something to learn from the last four defenses. If Minnesota wants to stop being pushed around, out-hit, and out-muscled, they may need to revamp the defensive core. But to get bigger and bigger, they will have to make tough choices.

All statistics and data via Elite prospects And Evolving hockey.