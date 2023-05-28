Kovacevic about meeting and playing his idol Djokovic

For Aleksandar Kovacevic, playing Novak Djokovic is a dream come true. He just hoped it would come a bit later, and not in the first round of Roland-Garros.

“If you asked me two years ago or earlier, I would say it’s all I want and I don’t care if he kills me on the court or not,” Kovacevic told Tennis Majors. “My mentality is different now, I want to do well and I feel like I have the level to compete with most guys, so playing Novak Djokovic in the first round may not be what I was hoping to see.”

Originally from the Serbian capital Belgrade, Aleksandar’s father Milan moved to the United States to study computer science at UCLA college. His mother Milanka is from Travnik, best known for depicting Ivo Andric, the Serbian winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in his novel Travnika chronicle (The days of the consuls).

Both were near professional table tennis players and met on the junior circuit before building a life together in the United States.

“We had a ping pong table in our New York basement, but I didn’t like it as much as tennis,” Kovacevic said.

Their home was a five-minute walk from the Central Park tennis courts, so Aleksandar first grabbed a racket in the heart of Manhattan.

“I took my first tennis lessons there. It’s cool when I go there for the US Open. It’s a tourist spot and as a kid I didn’t even realize it was such a weird, unique place to start playing tennis. It is very rare to see Manhattan tennis players. At one point when I was 15 or 16 I had to move to Boca Raton, Florida because it’s much easier to play tennis. All the other courts you’ll want to find in New York are 40 minutes away, and in Central Park you can get an hour a day.”

Every summer, Kovacevic went to Italy, where his mother’s family lived, and to Belgrade, where he had a grandfather. When he died and tennis commitments started to pile up, Aleksandar didn’t go back to Serbia.

“We still have an apartment in Belgrade, but it is empty. However, the interesting thing is that I played on red clay for the first time in Serbia, on the courts of Partizan and Crvena zvezda (two biggest clubs in Serbia). I was 10 years old and that was my last time on red clay before this swing now.

It was hard to master things. On his way to Roland Garros, Kovacevic lost all three matches he played against Taro Daniel, Stefano Napolitano and Gianluca Mager. He practiced for a good week, started to find his groove, but the draw was merciless as he drew Novak Djokovic in the very first round.

“It’s definitely a dream come true, he’s the best to ever play the game. If you asked me two years ago or earlier I would say it’s all I want and I don’t care if he kills me on the field or not. My mindset is different now, I want to do well and I feel like I have the level to compete with most guys, so playing Novak in the first round may not be what I was hoping to see. On the other hand, it’s a dream come true to play against one of the Big 3, one of these legends, that box will be ticked now, but it would have been more fun if we met in the third or fourth round, provided I would win a few matches. I want to do my very best and you never know. We saw it all Fabian Marozsan in Rome he hoped to take a few matches from Carlos Alcaraz and eventually win the match. His sport. In any case, I am very excited.”

Kovacevic was invited by Djokovic to practice in Belgrade and while he has yet to take up the offer, a few conversations they had in New York a few years ago have resonated deeply with the 24-year-old.

“In Adelaide we played football together, which was nice, but in New York a few years ago he gave me a lot of good tips that I still use to this day, mainly from fitness and nutrition. He doesn’t reveal too much of his routines, but for me it was very valuable information. Until then, my teammate Aleksandar Vukic was the most professional player I’ve seen and he didn’t even know what he was doing. So spending some time with Novak and seeing how he works was precious. Novak warms up before games and spends an hour before even hitting the ball, doing everything else, starting with mental preparation. It was hugely valuable for me to see how he behaves off the field as well. As I said, I still use what I learned then”.

In April, Kovacevic was ranked No. 101 in the world, and now he has dropped to No. 114. He does not regret the decision to play on clay as he believes it was the best in the long run.

“I had the opportunity to play on hard courts in Korea, where I had success last year. I knew going on clay might cost me some ranking, but at some point I had to face clay. It’s a dream to be Top 100, but in the long run it’s more important to learn how to play on red clay to have a full career. I want to be an all-round player who can play well on all surfaces. I’ve had a hard time these past few weeks, but this week of training has been huge for me, I feel like I’m finally getting used to it. It’s been a learning experience and the game with Novak will be just that, and it’s great to play against the best in the world.

When asked what he found most difficult to adapt to red clay, Kovacevic is quick to answer:

“Honestly, I get my feet under me, I feel a little alienated from the surface for the first week, I was sliding and sliding all over the place. Finding my footing proved to be more difficult than the speed of the track itself. My game is big serve and first ball after that, but I was doing well on an extremely slow hard court in Phoenix, so I was hoping it would be similar to that on clay. But the movement… When opponents hit behind you, it’s hard to stop, get your feet under you, and go back to the other side. Aside from that, the biggest challenge was mental I feel. Knowing I haven’t played on red clay at all and it’s hard to face guys who grew up with this stuff. At this point, after six weeks, I’m much more comfortable than I was at the beginning, I feel like I’m getting over the hump a little bit.

“I liked Federer’s fluidity and I tried to model my strokes after him” – Kovacevic

As a child, his father helped Aleksandar with the technique of his strokes. Milan was blown away by Roger Federer’s smoothness, so he begged his son to hit a one-handed backhand. And that’s what Aleksandar had been doing since he was five.

“I also liked Federer, he was my favorite player in terms of how the game was played. I liked his fluidity and I tried to model my strokes after him.

For the past few months he has been coached by Brian Garber, along with Dean Goldfine who also travels with Ben Shelton and has previously worked with Sebastian Korda, Todd Martin and Andy Roddick, among others.

“My dad is also around when it comes to technical stuff, he’s just a super crazy genius brain. He doesn’t really know how to coach the mental side of things and he can get in the way at times, but when it comes to technique and analysis, he’s incredible.

Kovacevic grew up in New York and has often attended the US Open. He remembers Djokovic and Gael Monfils battling it out when they were very young, but he kept in mind the image of other players, not just the biggest stars.

“I loved watching Fabrice Santoro. I haven’t tried to replicate his game, but I remember watching him play an epic five-setter against James Blake at the US Open (in 2007). I enjoyed watching many players, Olivier Rochus (former number 24 in the world) for example a shorter man (168 cm), who also played backhand with one hand.”

Off court, Aleksandar loves electronic music, listens to podcasts, and is “all things TV shows (“I recently watched The Sopranos for the first time).

“Outside of tennis, snowboarding is my favorite activity. We used to drive two hours to Pennsylvania, but now I have a very good Austrian friend. His name is Franz Weber (multiple speed ski world record holder) and he has a home on Lake Tahoe, so when I have time we go skiing there. I follow football too, I grew up with it and coach Garber loves it too, he’s a huge Manchester City fan.”

Finally, we asked Aleksandar what his long-term goals were.

“I don’t want to go crazy, I just want to see how good I can be. I hope to be in the top 10 in the world one day. Firstly, I have to play against the elite, I still don’t know what that level looks like, so I have to play the best before setting such goals.”