



PEOPLE, Col. Western Colorado put in another impressive performance on the final day of the 2023 NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships. The Mountaineers had seven All-American appearances, two of those appearances resulting in school records being broken. Overall, Western finished with 12 All-American honors. In total, the women finished ninth with 29 points and the men 17th with 19 points. ALL-AMERICAN Ali Aldrich Ali Aldrich saved her best for last on Saturday (May 27) when she competed in the women’s shot put, as she broke her own school record twice in the event. In addition, this is the seventh time she has broken a school record.

Today the school record Aldrich was the record holder was 14.84m (48-08.25). But that record would fall on Aldrich’s first throw, which would land at 14.93 m (48-11.75) and put her in third place.

After making an error on her second attempt, dropping her to eighth place after everyone registered their second throw, Aldrich would break her school record again with a score of 14.95 m (49-00.75), resulting in in eighth place. Aldrich made mistakes on her next three attempts. But it didn’t matter, as her third attempt was good enough to earn her eighth-place finish and first All-American honor.

Heading into the event, Aldrich was in ninth place. FULL AMERICAN Leah Taylor Leah Taylor kicked at the perfect time in the women’s 1,500 m race, moving her from eighth to third and earning her first All-American honor.

Taylor hovered around the middle of the pack to start the race after the first lap (300 meters) while holding onto fifth spot. But then she would be passed by several runners, dropping her to ninth place in the 700m. Taylor would improve her placement in the third lap (1,100 m) by one place and then cross the finish line in third with a time of 4:38.43.

Heading into the event, Taylor was pre-race ranking 19th. ALL-AMERICAN Simon Kelati (1,500m) Simon Kelati flew down the track on his final lap in the men’s 1,500 meters as he narrowly held off fifth place to cross the finish line in fourth with a time of 3:54.56 — earning his second All-American honor.

Kelati felt things in the first lap (300 meters), which put him in sixth place early on. Things changed in a good way for Kelati on the next lap (700 meters), as he made his way all the way up to fourth. He would briefly hold third place in the 1,100 meters. But he would lose a spot and needed everything to hold off Charlie Dannatt from Simon Fraser, who finished hot on his heels with a time of 3:54.58.

Heading into the event, Kelati was pre-race ranking 18th. ALL-AMERICAN Tyler Nord Tyler Nord remained focused on the men’s 1,500m throughout the race and finished his true freshman season in solid fashion by becoming a 2x All-American.

Nord was consistent for most of the race and started in seventh place for the first two laps (300m, 700m). On the third lap (1,100m), Nord fell back to eighth, and would hold onto that position on the final lap, crossing the finish line in eighth with a time of 3:55.00.

Heading into the event, the Nord pre-race ranking was 14th. FULL AMERICAN Kaiya Firor Kaiya Firor outperformed her pre-race standings of 12th in the women’s 400m hurdles to ensure the race was one she would never forget as she broke her own school record.

Firor flew over the hurdles and hurtled around the track, crossing the finish line in fourth place with a time of 58.97. Her previous school record in the event was 59.91. With fourth place, Firor is now a 3x All-American. FULL AMERICAN Katie Doucette Katie Doucette earned her second All-American honor from the 2023 NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships and became a 9x All-American by placing fifth in the women’s 5,000 m with a time of 16:48.47. Heading into the race, Doucette was eighth pre-race ranking.

Doucette, after maneuvering her way around the 23 runners competing in the event, took fourth place for the 600m, 1,000m, 1,400m and 1,800m stages of the race. He then dropped to sixth (2,200m) and then dropped one spot for the next three laps (2,600m, 3,000m, 3.4000m). Sitting in ninth place, Doucette began to pick up the speed leading to her climb to eighth and seventh over the course of the next two laps (3,800m, 4,200m).

In the 4,600 meters she briefly dropped to eighth place. But, similar to her 10,000m race, Doucette took off on the final lap with the fastest final lap of 1:08.51, leading to her jumping all the way to fifth and snuck in, ahead of Adams State’s Emily Schoellkopf. ALL-AMERICAN Kelati (5,000 m) In what will go down in history as one of the most controversial races of the 2023 NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships, the lap bell rang a lap early, causing three riders to retire and believe the race was over. Simon Kelati managed to stay focused despite being exhausted and kept pushing, which led to him finishing seventh in the men’s 5,000 metres.

Throughout the race, Kelati was among the front of the pack, starting in sixth place (200 m) and then dropping to eighth for the next two laps (600, 1,000 m). Kelati started to make a move over the next few laps (1,400m, 1,800, 2,200m), moving him from eighth all the way to third.

He held third for three laps (2,200m, 2,600m, 3,000m) and then fell all the way back to sixth in the 3,800m. For the next two laps (4,200m, 4,600m) Kelati remained in sixth place. However, he dropped to seventh place before crossing the finish line with a time of 14:33.76. With a seventh-place finish, Kelati has earned his second All-American honor from the 2023 NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships and is now a 4x All-American.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gomountaineers.com/news/2023/5/27/track-field-mountaineers-wrap-up-final-day-with-7-all-american-performances.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos