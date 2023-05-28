Danny Kaelin’s Recruiting by Colleagues, Isaiah McMorris and Dae’vonn Hall Update the Recruiting

A group of 50 quarterbacks gathered at Bellevue West High School to participate in a quarterback camp hosted by the Warren Academy. Several talented players were in attendance, including Nebraska commit Danny Kaleline. Young up and coming quarterbacks 2026 Will Anderson (Bellevue West) and 2027 Braylen Warren (Omaha Westside) stood out in the camp as names to keep track of. Bellevue West wide receivers Isaiah McMorris And Daevonn Hall were also on hand to help catch passes for the signal callers at the event. Let’s take a look at Kaelin, McMorris, and Hall’s recruiting updates.

Peer recruiting is Kaelin’s focus

It’s been a whirlwind week for Kaelin. It’s only been a week since he made a public commitment to Nebraska. There have been plenty of people to congratulate him and his social media has exploded. Kaelin also found out this week that he was selected to compete in the Elite 11 Series, a dream of his. Helping put together the best recruiting class possible is his focus now that he is in Nebraskas class. He was on the Nebraska campus Saturday morning before camp. That’s because a four-star tight end goal Carter Nelson was in town. Went down because my husband Carter Nelson was down there,” Kaelin said. ‘That’s the main reason. The staff gave me a lot of names. I’ve texted guys both in the state and out of state and done FaceTiming. I was there Thursday and last (Attack Analyst) Coach DiMichele told me Carter would be there, so of course I said I’d come down. I want to make sure I get the best class possible and help get the right type of guys. Some of the out-of-state players Kaelin speaks with regularly include teammates running back Nate Frazier and offensive tackle Brandon Baker. He has a great relationship with offensive lineman Semisi Tonga. Florida offensive lineman Nuku Mafi and wide receiver Jacory Barney are also prime targets. Kaelin loves playing a key role in shaping the class. “It feels great to be honest,” Kaeln said. “To know I have a good piece to recruit those guys. The guys I know in particular are already interested and I could be an extra piece to push them over the edge to feel more comfortable. It feels good to know that I can help represent the staff and be an extra hand in that.”

Hall is still setting up visiting and learning schools

It feels like we talked about it Halls recruiting since he started playing for Bellevue West as a freshman. With his final season just around the corner, it’s time to get started on choosing a school. He wants to increase his weight now that track season is over. He would like to gain 190 or 195 pounds when he gets back into the routine of just football work. At this point, I have Nebraska locked down for an official visit on June 23, Hall said. I’m going to try and get Penn State and Tennessee as well. I’m going to Tennessee on June 4 and I’m hoping to get an offer from them to set up an official visit. I’m also going to talk to Arkansas about setting up an official visit. Hall loves the Tennessee coaching staff and they had a great season last year. He also likes watching Jaylen Hyatt and is eager to see how he does in the NFL. The receiver’s coach is someone Hall thinks he could learn from, but he wants to see what Knoxville is like. Back home in Nebraska, Hall’s relationship has grown with wide receivers coach Garret McGuire. It’s been pretty cool. “I just talked to Coach McGuire a while ago,” Hall said. We need to catch up. I haven’t talked to Matt Rhule much, but I did talk to the defensive backs coach (Evan Cooper) and we had a good chat yesterday. Being connected to them isn’t much of a problem. Can’t wait to go there soon. Hall said Kaelin recruited him to Nebraska, but he’s not ready to commit yet. He’s happy that Kaelin found the right school for him and thinks it’s a good fit for his quarterback.

