Sewickley Academy players happy with another successful tennis season

Sunday, May 28, 2023 | 11:01 am

Sewickley Academy defeated Winchester Thurston for the WPIAL Class 2A team tennis title on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Sewickley Academy left little doubt as to why it was ranked No. 1 in the WPIAL Class 2A boys’ tennis tournament.

The Panthers defeated No. 6 Winchester Thurston 4-1 in the WPIAL Finals on May 10 at Washington & Jefferson’s Janet L. Swanson Tennis Center.

It was the 24th WPIAL boys’ tennis championship won by the Panthers and the first since 2018.

“We’ve been getting better all season and I think we were able to show that in the WPIAL playoffs, where I think we played our best tennis of the season,” said sophomore Severin Harmon, SA’s No. 1 player in the singles. “The team had high expectations for the season and I think we are all very happy and satisfied with how it went.”

The Panthers are coached by Whitney Snyder, who is in his 32nd season with Sewickley and has built one of the greatest dynasties in WPIAL history.

The Panthers won 16 consecutive sectional crowns from 2003-18 and were WPIAL title contenders for 15 years in a row from 2004-18. The number of consecutive team championships is the second longest streak in any sport in WPIAL history.

A Sewickley graduate, Snyder has also led the Panthers to the state finals eight times, winning titles in 2006, 2016 and 2017.

Against Winchester Thurston, senior Jonathan Varghese and sophomore Sebastian Tan won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles for Sewickley.

The Panthers’ doubles pairs, senior Spencer Krysinski and junior Jackson Quigley, and senior Alexander Quigley and sophomore Jason Chen, also won.

“I think we did a great job this season. The guys brought everything in the playoffs and played with guts and passion,” Krysinski said. season. We just took it day by day. You know it’s really all about relationships. We love Coach Whit.”

Winchester Thurston freshman sensation Austin He, the WPIAL 2A singles champion, beat Harmon to No. 1 singles.

Harmon lost a total of four games en route to the finals, defeating No. 3 Jackson Gillespie of Aquinas Academy in straight sets in the semifinals.

After a first round bye, Sewickley, returning to Class 2A this season after four years in 3A, entered the championship round with 5–0 wins against Hampton and North Catholic.

Winchester Thurston defeated No. 11 Indiana 5-0, No. 3 South Park 5-0 and No. 7 Chartiers Valley 4-1 to reach the Finals for the first time.

Sewickley Academy advanced to the PIAA playoffs, where the Panthers faced Lancaster Country Day in the semifinals at the Hershey Racquet Club on May 20. Sewickley (13-3) lost 3-0 to the District 3 champions after rolling past the Moravian Academy in the quarter-finals.

Lancaster Country Day, who finished undefeated, won both doubles matches in straight sets against SA, along with the No. 2 singles, to secure victory against the Panthers.

The Lancaster team went on to claim the PIAA crown by defeating Lower Moreland 3-2 in the championship round.

Lancaster finished 21-0 overall.

In previous tournaments, Sewickley won a 4-1 decision against District 11 champion Moravian Academy (15-2) in the PIAA quarterfinals.

The Panthers won all three singles matches with Harmon and Tan winning in straight sets. Varghese captured a three-set battle at No. 2 singles.

Chen and Alexander Quigley also won at No. 2 in doubles for the Panthers, who won their first round playoff game against Somerset (9-4) 5-0.

Harmon finished a WPIAL runner-up as the second seed in the Class 2A singles tournament this season.

Harmon won three games prior to the WPIAL Finals, defeating South Park freshman and No. 15 seed Jonah Jasek, Valley senior and No. 7 Nicholas Bussard, and Aquinas Academy junior and No. 3 Jackson Gillespie.

Varghese also qualified for the WPIAL singles tournament as the eighth seed. Varghese defeated Charters Valley senior and No. 9 Liam Pederson in the first round.

It was an all-Sewickley final in the Section 4 singles tournament this year, as Harmon defeated Varghese 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 in the championship game. Harmon was first in the section while Varghese was third.

Tan and Alexander Quigley won the section doubles tournament, defeating the No. 2-ranked duo of Beaver in three sets in the championship round.

Tan and Alexander Quigley secured the number 1 seed in the WPIAL doubles tournament.

Tags: Sewickley Academy