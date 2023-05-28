MATCH GUIDE | Revs at Atlanta United FC (May 31, 2023)





RECENT FORM VS. ATLANTA UNITED FC

The Revs have turned the tables on this series in recent years, going 3-0-1 in four games since the start of the 2021 season after going scoreless in their first seven all-time games (0-5-2) . That turnaround includes a dramatic 2-1 win in the most recent encounter last October at Gillette Stadium, where Gustavo Bou scored a late winner, and points from their last two trips to Mercedes-Benz Stadium (1-0-1).

New England (7-3-4, 25 pts) continued their first back-to-back losses of the season with a wild 3-3 tie against Chicago Fire FC last weekend and went undefeated (4-0-3) in Foxborough . The Revs fell 2-0 down in the early stages, but a Noel Buck stunner enlivened the hosts and top scorer Bobby Wood leveled them before half time. Chicago took the lead again in the closing stages, but Jozy Altidore came off the bench to score his first goal of the season and save a point for New England as they look to keep pace in a crowded Eastern Conference.

Atlanta (6-4-5, 23 pts.) is just behind New England in the east and could outscore the Revs with a win on Wednesday night. The Five Stripes hit their first slip of the year in late April and early May, suffering three straight losses, but they’ve since bounced back with a modest three-game unbeaten run (1-0-2), including a 4-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids in their final game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That’s where Atlanta has been most dangerous this season, going 5-1-1 at home.

It’s going to be a busy week for the Revs, who will briefly return to Foxborough after Wednesday night’s game, before immediately hitting the road again for a visit to New York City FC on Saturday afternoon.

Overall record vs. Atlanta: 3-5-3

Away record against Atlanta: 1-4-1

Last meeting at Gillette Stadium: Revs 2, Atlanta 1 (October 1, 2022)

Last meeting at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Revs 2, Atlanta 2 (May 15, 2022)

