Roland-Garros: Sabalenka wins thrilling first round





The 2023 edition of Roland-Garros got off to a thrilling start as the match between Russia’s No. 2 seed and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk began proceedings on Court Philippe Chatrier. Sabalenka won 6-3, 6-2, but the main story happened after the “game, set, match”. The match ended on a tense note as there was no usual handshake after the match with Ukrainian players refusing to shake hands with players from Russia and Belarus due to the ongoing war in their country. “I couldn’t understand what was going on,” Aryna Sabalenka said at her press conference. “Because, I mean, we all know that Ukrainian girls won’t shake hands with us, so it’s not a surprise to us, but probably the audience was surprised today. They saw it as a lack of respect for me as a player, so that’s why it was an exclamation from her.” At first I thought they were booing me. I was a bit confused. Ariana Sabalenka “But at first I thought they were booing me. I was kind of confused, and I was like, okay, what do I do? I’ve spoken to my team, make sure I understand correctly. Then I sort of understood what was going on, and then I said thank you to the audience, kind of like I was sorry for what I did in the beginning […] I don’t think she deserves to leave the court like that.” Kostyuk was the first to break and go up 3-2 in the first set, but Sabalenka showed why she has become a world beater this year as she ran off with four games in a row to win 6-3. In the second set, Sabalenka continued her streak of winning the first two games (six in a row overall) to go up 2-0. The Belarusian broke Kostyuk again to complete the 6-3, 6-2 victory in one hour and 11 minutes. Although both players had spoken about this in the media prior to their match, the crowd expressed their displeasure when they started berating Kostyuk. Not having seen such booing at other events during the season, even Sabalenka was confused as she thought the audience might have booed her, only to realize that was not the case. “Sorry guys, I didn’t understand at first. I thought this was booing at me. So I was a little surprised, but then I felt your support. Thank you very much for the support. It’s really important,” Sabalenka said during her court interview with Fabrice Santoro. Sabalenka, who improved to 2-0 in life against 39th seed Kostyuk, has now won eight games in a row at the Slams and hopes to make nine if she plays the winner of the match between the Hungarian Panna Udvardy and Belarusian qualifier Iryna Shymanovich afterwards. Roland-Garros (Grand Slam), other first round results (Stade Roland-Garros, clay court, EUR 49,600,000) Lucia Bronzetti vs. Our Jabour

Selena Janicijevic vs. Ocean Dodin

Olga Danielovic vs. Catherine Baindl

Sorana Cirstea vs. Jasmine Paolini

Petra Martic vs. Shelby Rogers

Clara Burel vs. Sara smiles Tormo

Linda Noskova vs. Danko Kovinic

Elena Rybakina vs. Brenda Fruhvirtova

Rebekah Masarova vs. Coco Gauff

Arantxa Rus vs Julia Grabher

Mirra Andreava vs. Alison Riske-Amritraj

Anhelina Kalinina vs. Diane Parrie

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Barbara Krejcikova

Lin Zhu to Lauren Davis

Erika Andreeva vs. Emma Navarro

Victoria Azarenka vs. Bianca Andreascu

Xinyu Wang to Marie Bouzkova

Rebecca Peterson vs Fiona Ferro

Ylena In-Albon to Claire Liu

Iga Swiatek vs. Cristina Bucsa

Elena Ostapenko vs. Terez Martincova

Anna Blinkova vs. Ysaline Bonaventure

Simona Waltert to Elizabeth Mandlik

Petra Kvitova vs. Elizabeth Cocciaretto

Nao Hibino vs. Anna Lena Friedsam

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Victoria Tomova

Veronica Kudermetova vs. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Caroline Garcia to Xiyu Wang

Peyton Stearns v Katerina Siniakova

Elina Svitolina vs. Martin Trevisan

Tatyana Maria vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia

Aliona Bolsova vs. Kristina Kukova

Yulia Putintseva vs. Maryna Zanevska

Varvara Gracheva vs. Dalma Galfi

Marketa Vondrousova v Alycia Parks

Elina Avanesyan vs. Belinda Bencic

Rebecca Marino to Diana Shnaider

Karolina Pliskova v Sloane Stephens

Catherine McNally to Ana Bogdan

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova

Dayana Yastremska vs. Donna Veki

Anett Kontaveit vs. Bernarda Pera

Kaia Kanepi vs. Madison Keys

Kayla Day vs Kristina Mladenovic

Jule Niemeier vs. Daria Kasatkina

Danielle Collins to Jessica Pegula

Lyudmila Samsonova vs. Katie Volynets

Taylor Townsend vs Anastasia Potapova

Mayar Sherif vs. Madison Brengle

Anna Bondar vs. Irina-Camelia Begu

Sara Errani to Jil Teichmann

Clara Tauson vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich: Sunday

Tamara Zidansek vs. Qinwen Zheng: Sunday

Alize Cornet vs Camila Giorgi: Sunday

Leolia Jeanjean v Kimberly Birrell: Sunday

Magda Linette vs. Leylah Fernandez: Sunday

Elise Mertens (28) beats Viktoria Hruncakova (LL): 6-1, 6-4

Kamilla Rakhimova defeated Sara Bejlek (Q): 6-0, 6-3

Aryna Sabalenka (2) defeated Marta Kostyuk: 6-3, 6-2

Iryna Shymanovich (Q) defeated Panna Udvardy: 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1

Magdalena Frech defeated Shuai Zhang (29): 6-1, 6-1

Storm Hunter (Q) defeated Nuria Parrizas Diaz: 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

Nadia Podoroska defeated Jessica Ponchet (WC): 6-0, 6-2

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennismajors.com/roland-garros-news/roland-garros-sabalenka-moves-into-first-round-683063.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos