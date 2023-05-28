Sports
Roland-Garros: Sabalenka wins thrilling first round
The 2023 edition of Roland-Garros got off to a thrilling start as the match between Russia’s No. 2 seed and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk began proceedings on Court Philippe Chatrier. Sabalenka won 6-3, 6-2, but the main story happened after the “game, set, match”.
The match ended on a tense note as there was no usual handshake after the match with Ukrainian players refusing to shake hands with players from Russia and Belarus due to the ongoing war in their country.
“I couldn’t understand what was going on,” Aryna Sabalenka said at her press conference. “Because, I mean, we all know that Ukrainian girls won’t shake hands with us, so it’s not a surprise to us, but probably the audience was surprised today. They saw it as a lack of respect for me as a player, so that’s why it was an exclamation from her.”
At first I thought they were booing me. I was a bit confused.
Ariana Sabalenka
“But at first I thought they were booing me. I was kind of confused, and I was like, okay, what do I do? I’ve spoken to my team, make sure I understand correctly. Then I sort of understood what was going on, and then I said thank you to the audience, kind of like I was sorry for what I did in the beginning […] I don’t think she deserves to leave the court like that.”
Kostyuk was the first to break and go up 3-2 in the first set, but Sabalenka showed why she has become a world beater this year as she ran off with four games in a row to win 6-3. In the second set, Sabalenka continued her streak of winning the first two games (six in a row overall) to go up 2-0. The Belarusian broke Kostyuk again to complete the 6-3, 6-2 victory in one hour and 11 minutes.
Although both players had spoken about this in the media prior to their match, the crowd expressed their displeasure when they started berating Kostyuk. Not having seen such booing at other events during the season, even Sabalenka was confused as she thought the audience might have booed her, only to realize that was not the case.
“Sorry guys, I didn’t understand at first. I thought this was booing at me. So I was a little surprised, but then I felt your support. Thank you very much for the support. It’s really important,” Sabalenka said during her court interview with Fabrice Santoro.
Aryna Sabalenka bows.
Marta Kostyuk is booed after the match for not shaking hands.
A lot is happening at Roland Garros right now. pic.twitter.com/TWHdQhB4Ue
— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 28, 2023
Sabalenka, who improved to 2-0 in life against 39th seed Kostyuk, has now won eight games in a row at the Slams and hopes to make nine if she plays the winner of the match between the Hungarian Panna Udvardy and Belarusian qualifier Iryna Shymanovich afterwards.

