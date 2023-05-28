Blais scores 2 as Canada beat Germany 5-2 for a record 28th hockey world title





TAMPERE, Finland (AP) Samuel Blais scored two goals to take Canada to a 5-2 victory over Germany in the final of the Ice Hockey World Championship on Sunday. It is a record 28th world title for Canada, and the second in three years. Russia has 27, while Germany has never won the trophy. Blais scored with a backhand 4:51 into the final period to give Canada a 3-2 lead, playing in its fourth consecutive final. Lawson Crouse, Tylor Toffoli and Scott Laughton also scored for Canada, Peyton Krebs had two assists and goaltender Samuel Montembeault stopped 21 shots. Toffoli extended the lead to 4-2 from the left circle with 8:09 left and Laughton made it 5-2 with an empty goal. Canada had to come back twice in the final. John Peterka circled a shot past Montembeault from the left circle 7:44 into the game. It was the Buffalo Sabers forward’s sixth goal of the tournament. Blais was fed by Krebs to beat goalkeeper Mathias Niederberger to make it 1-1 at 10:47. Daniel Fischbuch put the Germans ahead again with a one-timer with 6:13 left in the middle period. Crouse equalized on a power play with 2:32 left in the frame. It was Germany’s first medal since 1953, when it came second behind Sweden. The two previously met only once in the final, with Canada winning 6-1 in 1930. LATVIA GETS BRONZE Defender Kristian Rubins scored his second goal 1:22 into overtime to lead Latvia to a 4-3 victory over the United States and earn a bronze medal earlier on Sunday. It is Latvia’s first top three finish at the tournament. His previous record was seventh place, which he managed three times. The US lost in the bronze medal game for the second year in a row. The USA team cruised the tournament with eight wins in a row until being beaten 4–3 by Germany in overtime in the semifinals. Rubins rallied Latvia with its first with 5:39 left in the final period to tie the game at 3 to force overtime. Roberts Bukarts and Janis Jaks also scored for Latvia. Rocco Grimaldi scored twice for the USA in the opening period to overturn Latvia’s 1-0 and 2-1 lead. Matt Coronato had put the US ahead 3-2 by 6:19 in the final period. ___ More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

