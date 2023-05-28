Director of pvt firm seeks cricket match tickets for clients, loses Rs 4 lakh | Hyderabad News





HYDERABAD: A private company executive, who wanted to buy tickets for a cricket match held almost three months ago, lost Rs 4 lakh to a scammer.

The victim approached Hyderabad Police and recently filed a complaint after the fraudster stopped responding to requests to refund the money.

In March, a match between India and Australia took place in Visakhapatnam. The victim was approached by a man who is a former employee of an e-wallet company and claimed he could arrange tickets.

The victim wanted to arrange tickets for his customers. After speaking to the accused, he paid more than Rs 4 lakh through an online transaction in hopes of helping his clients watch the cricket match. As the scheduled match got closer, the victim asked the suspect to share the tickets with him, but the latter began to gain time. Finally, he was told that tickets would be given out on match day.

After letting the victim go through the stadium, he was eventually told by the suspect that the person who was supposed to give the tickets had gone incommunicado. For the past two months, the victim started chasing the suspect to return the money.

The suspect promised to return it, but never fulfilled that promise. On one occasion, a picture of a check to pay back Rs 4 lakh was shared with the victim, but it was never deposited in the bank. Finally, he filed a complaint about how he had been defrauded by the accused, Central Crime Station sleuths said. The suspect is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh.

