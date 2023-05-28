Eagles News: Jalen Hurts is PFF’s top ranked fantasy football quarterback

Let’s go to the Philadelphia Eagles links …

2023 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings & Levels – PFF

QB1 Jalen hurts. In order to be considered an elite fantasy quarterback in 2023, that player must not only possess high passing ability, but must also have a significant run-up in addition to that passing threat. Enter the real-life dual-threat quarterbacks mentioned above, as all three players were among the best in the league in terms of their ability to move the ball through the air and on the ground. Jalen Hurts leads the pack for his ability to add more value with his legs than almost any quarterback in the league, averaging nearly 10 rushing attempts per game in 2022 (excluding QB kneels), leading to 13 rushing touchdowns. Hurts also proved he could hold his own with the best passers in the league, posting a pass of 80.6 (sixth) while limiting turnovers and maximizing his chances. With arguably the best receiving guns in the league, there’s no need to worry that Hurts can keep it rolling in 2023 as a stellar top-tier quarterback. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes all boast the same double threat ability as Hurts to make this the tightest group at the position, and landing one of three as your QB1 is as good as it gets in 2023. All three players average over 24 fantasy points per game, achieved pass rates above 80.0, threw more than 22 catchable passes per game, rushed for more than 350 yards and averaged more than 7.5 passing yards per attempt. Every box within this layer is checked, so fantasy managers can arrange them between these three as they please.

5 things you need to know about DAndre Swift – BGN

1 – How would you sum up Swift’s time with the Lions? If I could describe DAndre Swift’s time with the Lions in one word, it would be hopeful. Fans were constantly hoping that Swift would show up more consistently as the explosive, versatile full back they drafted early in the second round of the 2020. NFL draft. Instead, Swift’s pro career was marred by his inability to stay on the pitch. But the glimpses you get of Swift, the moments when he does something special, leave you hoping that he can do that on a more consistent basis.

Random Eagles Topics: DeAndre Hopkins, RG Struggle, Finding New Hobbies, More – BGN Radio

In this episode of Memorial Day Weekend, Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski riff on the Birds and other nonsense. Connect with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! The same promotion applies to WildRangerPet.com. Check out Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

Mailbag: Could the Eagles use rookie DT Jalen Carter on offense occasionally? – Philly Voice

I’ve heard some things about the practice. I’m not in practice. I’m just going by what we see on the playing field. I didn’t see effort as a problem. The other thing I would say is he hurts his ankle Week 1. He came back. In the middle of the season he injured his knee. He came back. Like, if you’re not into football, especially with none of the off-field things that had surfaced at the time, he could have said I’m a top five pick, I could close this thing down. He had a few chances to say, I’m done. I don’t want to do this anymore. Just let me wait and I’ll go get all my money. He came back twice. I think he does like football and I think the fact that that was in jeopardy will hopefully move him in the right direction. To be clear, it’s not ideal that Carter came in heavier than expected on his Pro Day, cramping up and getting tired, but I also don’t think a seven-second clip will explain his desire (or lack thereof) to be a great player in the NFL.

On conspiracy theories and the pursuit of truth – PFT

The recent #PFTPM interview with Eagles GM Howie Roseman included an attempt to shed a little more light on Jonathan Gannon’s sabotage situation. I doubted I’d get anything from Roseman, but I wanted to at least try. Because I’m a firm believer, given the way the league dropped the news minutes before the draft began with an unprecedented decision to let the teams work it out among themselves, that there’s so much more to it than anyone will ever admit.

After the best man honor, Mailata explains the relationship with Dickerson – NBCSP

Jordan Mailata is used to standing next to Landon Dickerson on a football field. He was honored to stand next to it. When Dickerson married his longtime girlfriend in Greenville, South Carolina, in late March, Mailata was by his side. A truly beautiful moment to be a part of, Mailata said, and I was honored to be his witness. That’s my brother. On the field, they form a left side of the offensive line that is already very good and has unfathomable potential. In 2022, they started 19 of 20 games side by side with Mailata at left tackle and Dickerson at left guard and 29 games side by side over the last two years. That’s almost 700 pounds of All-Pro potential on the left side of the line. They have become fast friends off the field.

LeSean McCoy gives ‘go home’ a whole new meaning – PE.com

It was real estate because I can make a difference in my community. The terms section 8 or the projects, when you hear that, you don’t think of the best things, do you? Maybe dilapidated houses, maybe not safe, not protected. I’m going to change that story for young men and women who live in environments where I come from. Then the idea for his new venture was born. His company, Vice Capital, in which he chairs and owns and works with his brother and managing partner LeRon, has proposed plans to develop two large affordable housing complexes in Uptown Harrisburg. Once completed, the structure will primarily serve Harrisburg individuals and families with an Area Median Income (AMI) income of 60% or less. The groundbreaking launch is scheduled for this Friday, June 2. The project, which will be called JMB Gardens, is planned as a rental community of two- and three-story duplex townhouses and a ground floor unit with space for a computer lab. , kitchen, executive office, office for support services, toilets, plus an outdoor terrace and park. The space is also intended for use by the YMCA community program.

Why the Cowboys go after DeAndre Hopkins makes no sense – Blogging The Boys

Adding a player like Hopkins is exciting to think about, but in reality it just wouldn’t make sense. Every decision comes with a price. The Cowboys are already in a position where they are in good shape at wide receiver. If they want to strengthen the team, it makes more sense to address their weaknesses.

Jamison Crowder needs strong recovery from injury – Big Blue View

The wide position of the receiver was a great liability for the New York giants last season. Even after some additions in free agency and the draft, training camp will see a mix of veterans and younger players vying for roster spots. Jamison Crowder is currently the most experienced receiver in the Giants, though it’s been a while since he’s made it through a full season without injury. But his last healthy year, in 2019, was arguably a better season than any wideout on the New York roster. The coming months should give us a better sense of whether Crowder is still a legitimate option for the Giants, or if he’s past his prime.

The 5 OClock Club: Let’s Watch Movie – Every Logan Thomas Target Against The Houston Texans In Week 11 – Hogs Haven

Many people spent the early part of the off-season calling for the release of Logan Thomas. In part, this was because of his significant cap hit that cost the team nearly $8.7 million in cap space in 2023, and another $8.3 million in 2024. But I think fans also felt that Logan Thomas just didn’t recover was from his injury in 2021, and that he wasn’t quite the same player he was in 2020, when he had a career-best 72 catches for 670 yards and 6 touchdowns. True, Logan Thomas started the 22nd season as if everything was not quite right, and then he missed three games (weeks 5-7) with another injury. I think that gave the impression that Logan Thomas was broken and that he would never be the same player who helped carry the offense in Ron Rivera’s first season.

Jets GM Joe Douglas Predicted NFL Draft Results Before They Happened – SB Nation

Fake drafts are a necessary exercise, and not just for websites looking to boost traffic during the NFL’s off-season. Teams also go through design simulations to play out different scenarios in preparation for the real thing. Perhaps the New York fighter jets learned a lot from those exercises. In the days and weeks following each NFL draft, the teams share behind-the-scenes videos from the draft weekend. Most of the videos go a long way in building excitement for the new crop of newbies as fans get to see how excited the front office is for a particular roster. In a video shared by the Jets as the first round of the draft unfolded, fans get to see how excited the Jets were to add pass rusher Will McDonald IV.

