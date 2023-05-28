Retired tennis star James Blake returns to court at Rancho Santa Fe Open

When the spotlight fades and cheers give way to disturbing silence, many elite professional athletes struggle to walk away. Loosening the unsound grip on something so ingrained, so second nature, can get things out of control.

James Blake lived it and left it.

Once a tennis supernova who reached No. 4 in the world, Blake played poker and golf with Michael Jordan. He sipped iced tea at the home of the late President George HW Bush and visited Barack Obama at the White House.

Then, in 2013, it was over.

Blake, a Solana Beach resident, returns for a week to pair with rising local star Hudson Rivera in doubles at this week’s Rancho Santa Fe Pro Open.

When he steps onto the court at the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club for the kickoff of the seven-event SoCal Pro Series, Blake will bring rackets and an unusual perspective.

Ten years ago, his body was undeniably in revolt. Blake and his wife Emily’s first child had just turned 1; the Blakes had a second daughter on the way. The time of hard truths had come for the man who reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals.

I think I got really lucky because a lot of people struggle with the mental part (of retiring), Blake said. When you’ve been competitive for so long and given your heart and soul to one sport, you’re so isolated. You care so much about your ranking, your health, your travels, it seems like that’s the world until you come out and realize there’s a much bigger world outside of tennis.

I could become a father right away. You go from what I consider to be a relatively selfish endeavor if you are a professional athlete to really forgetting what was important to you and thinking about what is important to your children. It was a relatively easy transition.

Blake, now sporting a salt-and-pepper shadow on his face, ticks through his diary during a coffee shop interview. He had already attended a daughter’s softball game with a birthday party coming up. Later, his other child’s soccer game loomed.

This is life after Life. And for Blake, it’s an endless joy.

If there was any regret, Blake clearly shook it off a long, long time ago. There were the near misses in Grand Slam events, including an epic US Open match against Andre Agassi and a fourth-place finish after beating Roger Federer in the 2008 Olympics.

Life goes on without you, so you better make the most of it and appreciate it, Blake said. I’m not going to cry about why I and why I couldn’t play a little longer, why I couldn’t win more games. Because I didn’t say why when I won all those games.

You have to take the good with the bad. The moment I was there I was lucky enough to recognize that it was finite, to recognize that it would end and to take it in.

That by no means means that the biggest setbacks haven’t stung. However, it does indicate that he leaned towards healthy ways of framing things.

Pain has the power to learn.

There were times when I didn’t sleep at night, Blake said. I’ve definitely beat myself up about things. But I always allowed myself to let out all the anger and frustration one day, but then it was back to work. If you don’t have near misses in your career, you haven’t risked it.

If you let it haunt you, you’ll have a long life after tennis.

One of the most scintillating moments of Blake’s career came in 2007 when he, Andy Roddick and others pushed the USA to a Davis Cup championship. It has been a decade since the Americans won the event.

They haven’t won since then.

Really very special, said Blake.

Blake met Rivera while playing golf at Del Mar Country Club. A caddy who is friends with Rivera said he hoped to meet the tennis icon. A few conversations later, they agreed to hit together.

Soon more than a year had passed. Blake watched the Stanford-bound teen earn his first ATP point at the 2022 Rancho Santa Fe Open and came up with the idea of ​​playing doubles.

Now they will share the court.

The greatest joy I get is watching him get better, said Blake. For the past two years I’ve chatted with him, he’s gone from someone who probably wouldn’t have played in almost any DI college to someone who I think will become an instant star in college.

Now Blake will string them one more time.

I feel like I’m going to be in pain because I don’t play much tennis anymore, he said. It will be fun. This is a one-time thing, only with Hudson. I have no illusions, no intentions to continue playing professional tennis professionally.

There is no thought of really not retiring.

That’s what being a father does.