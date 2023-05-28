Durban World Table Tennis Championships dream come true, Sun Yingsha told himself “everything will start again”





Highlights: Sun Yingsha is the first “post-22” singles champion in the history of the World Table Tennis Championships. The title gave her a head start ahead of the Paris Olympics and officially began her quest to pursue her dream of a Grand Slam. “After leaving the stage, everything starts again,” she said. “When I’m on the podium at the final I feel like I’ve broken through myself,” she added. “I’m full of expectations, but she won’t take too much pressure with this win”

Durban, South Africa, May 5 (ZXS) — Subject: Dream of Durban World Table Tennis Championships fulfilled, Sun Yingsha told himself that “everything will start again” China News Agency reporter Wang Xi On May 5, South African time, 28-year-old Sun Yingsha finally won her first world singles table tennis championship in Durban, becoming the first “post-22” singles champion in world table tennis history. At the end of the game, she lay down on the ground, vigorously shook her fist, then stood up and hugged her teammate Chen Meng, her excitement overflowed. The title gave her a head start ahead of the Paris Olympics and officially began her quest to pursue her dream of a Grand Slam. At present, almost 2015 years have passed since Sun Yingsha entered the national team in 8. Sun Yingsha, who is nicknamed “Little Devil”, rose to fame at a young age and was successfully promoted to the first team after the Rio Olympics, then the new generation of national table tennis made clear progress and gradually became one of the three main women’s team players, and won the singles silver medal and team gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in one fell swoop, and held the world’s first position for a long time. On a minor note, teammate Wang Manyu, who is the same age, already won the women’s singles championship at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, and it happened to be Sun Yingsha, who was on the rise. In the following two years, winning a gold-rich singles world championship to prove himself became Sun Yingsha’s “highest goal”. Under the tutelage of head coach Qiu Yike, Sun Yingsha carefully polished her skills and tactics, and her mentality became more stable. At this World Table Tennis Championships, she advanced all the way to the women’s singles final, and the “lack of suspense” became one of the main impressions of Sun Yingsha’s matches. Facing the veteran Chen Meng, who also reached the final of the women’s table tennis world championship for the second time, Sun Yingsha showed maturity beyond her age. With a backlog at the start, opponents just one step away from a Grand Slam, struggling with their opponents in every match… Under pressure, Sun Yingsha said she didn’t have too much baggage for the match and was fully prepared for difficult situations. During the game, she played strong tenacity and resisted Chen Meng’s stubborn counterattack. Even when Chen Meng led by 4 points at one point, Sun Yingsha was able to quickly draw and catch up. In the end, Sun Yingsha won the strong call 4-2 with a diagonal attack. “When I’m on the podium in the final, I feel like I’ve broken through myself.” Winning the Women’s Singles World Table Tennis Championships, she says, is a testament to her hard work over several years, and it also gives her more confidence for the future. Sun Yingsha told reporters that after experiencing the baptism of a series of competitions such as the Tokyo Olympics, there has been great progress in both thinking and playing style, especially the mentality is more mature than before, and the World Table Tennis Championships can be regarded as as a logical “release”. Since this table tennis world championship is the last single world championship before next year’s Olympic Games in Paris, Sun Yingsha, who passed the test and took first place in the world, undoubtedly has more competitive advantages. Before the Paris Olympic Games a year later, Sun Yingsha said that she is indeed full of expectations, but she will not endure too much pressure because of this victory, and the main task after returning to China is to put the competition’s wins and losses into time and continuously improving her competitive status to face tougher tests: “After she gets off the podium, everything starts again.” She said. (End)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tellerreport.com/sports/2023-05-28-durban-world-table-tennis-championships-dream-come-true–sun-yingsha-said-to-herself-that-%2522everything-will-start-again%2522.BkhO7r-U3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos