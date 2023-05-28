Sports
Wolverines outperform Seeds, finish 11th at NCAA Championships
Website: Pennsauken, New Jersey (Cooper River)
Event: NCAA Championships (Day 3 of 3)
First Varsity Eight Finish: 6:33.818 (3rd of 6)
Team finish: 11th place (78 points)
Next UM event: Season completed
PENNSAUKEN, NJ — The University of Michigan’s No. 11-ranked rowing program had a strong finish to the NCAA Championship regatta on Sunday (May 28), finishing third, sixth and third over three Petite Final events. That placement led to UM’s individual boats finishing ninth (1V8), 12th (2V8) and ninth (1V4) nationally, and the team taking 11th place overall.
The Wolverines can look back on a very solid season in which the team regained its place at the top of the Big Ten with the program’s eighth conference title. At these championships, U-M cemented its claim as the top of the conference as the only Big Ten program to send all three boats to the A/B Semifinals, and the league’s top-finishing team.
UM also outperformed its seed in all three events: the 1V8 finished one spot ahead of its No. 10 seed; the 2V8 finished one spot ahead of its No. 13 placement, and the 1V4 finished two spots short of its No. 11 placement.
Expectations were kept in check this weekend, but the fact that UM has achieved all this with a relatively young team has a head coach Mark Rothstein optimistic that the program will take another step forward in a year’s time.
“This team has come a long way this year and the future looks bright,” said Rothstein. “Of course we are disappointed with our placement.
“But we will get better. We have pretty much the whole group coming back, so we have the chance to be in a completely different place next year.”
Senior Ariana Shokohi echoed the sentiment.
“This is a great learning opportunity for us,” she said. “We may not be feeling very well right now, and we should use that as motivation. It will push us in our training and preparation to understand that we don’t want to feel that way again. We want to feel the glory of some of these other teams are feeling today, and I believe we can do that.
“But I’m proud of this team,” Shokoohi added. “I know everyone is giving 100 percent and as a senior I’m proud that everyone is doing that. That’s what I love about this team.”
With races starting slightly later than the previous two days, temperatures had risen (mid-60s) by the time the UM crews entered the water, drifting into the 70s by the end of the races, but the water was calm.
The varsity four rowed out of lane two between SMU and California to start the morning. California was the early leader and was aiming for a wire-to-wire win, but they didn’t completely escape boats and U-M, Washington and Duke were among those chasing in the first 500 yards.
The Wolverines challenged as the boats approached the 1,000 yard mark, and Washington and Duke made similar moves. Pushing past UM and Washington, the Blue Devils briefly overtook second place, but it didn’t last long. UM and Washington reappeared and were only a few feet apart. Battle for battle, the boats battled for the final 750. In the end, California held the lead and won in 7:20.821. UW had a 0.594 second lead over the Wolverines and UM finished third in the heat, ninth in the nation.
In the second eight, UM rowed out of lane three between Virginia and Brown. Leaning into his signature high hitting rate, Brown led early as Virginia helped push the chase pack. Ohio State also came out ahead as boats passed midway through the race.
OSU overtook UVA and began to battle for the race lead. Brown held off the Buckeyes as they made another move near the last 500, and Penn and Virginia battled for third and fourth. The Wolverines had fallen back with SMU at this point in the race and Brown held on for the win, while the Buckeyes held off an offensive Penn for second in the race. The Wolverines finished sixth in 6:45.733.
Racing between Syracuse and SMU from lane four, UM’s 1V8 was in a fast and competitive race. Everything was wrapped up tight and the race was an early six wide. At nearly 500 yards, Syracuse emerged with only a few seats before SMU’s aggressive speed moved the ponies into first place and Brown also gave chase. UM was close behind SMU but kept in touch with the leaders, and Virginia began to push into the lead pack as well.
After 1,200 yards, the Wolverines made a move and it paid off as they moved into Virginia and worked past Brown, who began to fade. The Syracuse and SMU leaders would prove difficult to catch, but the Maize and Blue showed courage and strength with their final charge, and it earned them third place in the race. UM’s time of 6:33.818 was 0.208 seconds ahead of the Bears from Brown and 0.212 seconds ahead of the Cavaliers.
Results
Team results
1. Stanford — 129 points
2.Washington — 120
3.Princeton — 113
4.Texas — 110
5. Yale — 110
6.Pen — 92
7. Brown — 91
8. California — 89
9. SMU — 85
10.Virginia — 80
11. MICHIGAN–78
First Varsity Eight
1. SMU — 6:29.600
2. Syracuse–6:31,376
3. MICHIGAN–6:33.818
4. Brown — 6:34.026
5.Virginia — 6:34.030
6.California — 6:38.554
Second Varsity Eight
1. Brown — 6:36.063
2. State of Ohio — 6:37.277
3. Pennsylvania — 6:37,563
4.Virginia–6:41.867
5. SMU–6:41.911
6. MICHIGAN–6:45.733
First Varsity Four
1. California — 7:20.821
2. Washington — 7:23.187
3. MICHIGAN–7:23.781
4. SMU–7:26.285
5. Duke — 7:28.979
6. State of Ohio — 7:29.421
Michigan lineup
1V8: Ainslie Evans (steersman), Abigail dent, Kate Easton, Zara Collison, Sarah Houben, John Peachey, Gabriel Graves, Aubrey Fitts, Abbie Hathaway
2V8: Logan Roeder (steersman), Annaka Turnsma, Ariana Shokohi, Brooke Gieten, Sarah MacKay, Lauren Boydston, Gracie Landfeld, Delaney Evans, Erin Benitez
1V4: Leah Miller, Carla Russel, Kathryn Ward, Anna Munch, Alexandra fork (mate)
|
