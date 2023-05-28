The changing landscape presents major challenges for Irish cricket

IRELAND will meet England for the second time this week in a test at Lord’s. It was a climax for Irish cricket four years ago, with the hosts being bowled out 85 times on the first morning. six of the Irish.

In the four years it took the other five to put on their whites again, the world of cricket changed in a very different direction. Indian franchise leagues spread to other countries and it is said that leading players will be bought up by mega clubs and released to countries whenever they want, the reverse of the current situation.

This week, England was rocked when Jason Roy opened his £66,000 contract to play in the new Major League Cricket. The Americans allegedly offered Roy £300,000 for five weeks’ work.

And an Irish player could soon face a similar dilemma, torn between playing for his country and the untold wealth of the Indian Premier League. Josh Little will play in the IPL final for the Gujarat Titans against Chennai SuperKings today, having earned $500,000 from the eight-week tournament – a sum that would take him more than four years to play for Ireland. The wealth of the IPL dwarfs the rest of the sport – the current TV rights deal is worth $6 billion – and the Americans and Saudis are planning their own leagues.

To play in the IPL, Little was given a ‘no objection certificate’ by Cricket Ireland, who then made his objections clear in an interview with international business magazine Forbes.

“He’s played just two days out of 23 in international cricket for us in the last four months. That’s not sustainable from an investment point of view,” performance director Richard Holdsworth told the magazine. “We pay this man good money in terms of our structure and he has come through our system we have developed him and invested in him since a young age we believe it is good for his development and will help Irish cricket in the long run but what we are struggling with is we have our best team need in the park.”

Little’s deal with CI meant he spent ten days away from the IPL earlier this month to play three World League ODIs for Ireland. He had just had the best spell for the Titans, winning player of the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, but the stay in the green derailed that and he was dropped for the first two games after his return.

Sources close to Little say he was unhappy with Holdsworth’s comments and Cricket Ireland has let it be known that he no longer wants to be eligible to play Tests, ending his career before he even had a chance to play. start with a dream lord’s debut.

It removes a powerful arrow from Andrew Balbirnie’s quiver, in a field where Tim Murtagh’s skill and local knowledge proved devastating four years ago. Ireland is also undercooked: since their last visit, England have played 49 Tests, Ireland just three. England are now the best team in the world playing fast-paced ‘bazball’, coined by coach Brendon McCullum. Bowling in Ireland is much weaker, the top league fragile – it can get ugly.

There are question marks over several heads, although the options are meager. Only once in the 12 Test innings has Ireland reached 50 without losing at least two wickets. Murray Commins was bowled out after scoring six runs in four innings and the pressure is now on James McCollum, who has a similar name to the England coach but has little else in common. His 15.1 test average and 41 pass rate is more Jazball than Bazball.

England’s new approach was best seen against Pakistan in November when they scored a 506-4 record in a shorter day. They scored 6.75 runs per over, a strike rate of 112, T20-like rates.

And while Ireland 2019 was packed with men with county experience, this team has only two who had significant careers in England. That career path was removed when Ireland were elevated to Tests. It meant that the next generation could not learn their craft playing high quality cricket on good pitches and forced them to stay at home where the facilities were and still are poor.

It also forced players to learn on the job. Wicket-keeper Lorcan Tucker wins his 95th cap on Thursday. “It was difficult to move from club and interpro, the gap was huge,” he says. “Boys who go through the county system adapt faster. It took me, Harry (Tector) and Josh (Little) much longer to get to the level of international cricket. My first 30, 40 games I didn’t know what I was doing. That was our school – I failed a lot, struggled for long periods, it was tough.

Tucker did not play a three-day match between August 2019 and his test debut in March and promptly scored a memorable century. “I don’t really know much about red ball cricket, we’ve hardly played any for four years,” he said. “I just tried to play what I know, which is a faster pace cricket, with the basics in defence. It seemed to work.”

Tucker is eager to try familiar conditions. “This Test will be very different, with a tough attack and England preparing for the Ashes. We do not expect to be taken lightly in any sense of the word.”