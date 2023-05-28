Sports
Experienced DB joins Red Raiders via portal
Joey McGuire and the rest of Texas Tech’s football coaching staff are still adding pieces to the 2023 roster, and on Saturday they got an addition that may have gone a little under the radar, but could pay off this fall.
Fresno State transfer Bralyn Lux, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back from San Jose, California, announced via Twitter that he has committed to the Red Raiders, giving McGuire’s defense some much-needed depth in a premium position.
According to the Fresno State football websiteEligible for two more years, Lux started all eight games he played in last season, making 35 tackles, distributing 7 passes and getting away with one interception. In his career, he has seen action in 27 games, making 85 tackles, 15 pass defenses and making a pair of picks.
Why this pickup is so important is that there is a major concern in Tech’s defense. First, Rayshad Williams, the presumptive starting corner, missed all of spring training and has yet to return to full health due to a sports hernia.
While he is expected to go all out for fall camp in August, the mere thought of this injury flaring up again should be enough to make Red Raider fans wince. Last year, Williams was stellar for Tech starting all 12 regular season games with 37 tackles, 7 pass breakups and a pick.
What’s more, his 6-foot-3 frame makes him a unique angle considering he’s sized to take on big receivers, an ability many Red Raider turns have been lacking in recent years. However, even with Williams expected to be ready for the season, Tech still had to add a ready corner to the defense as Adrian Frye left to graduate in the off-season and Kobie Minor left through the portal.
Had Tech not added veteran DB to the equation, young and untested players like Maurion Horn, Chapman Lewis, Jordan Sanford or Brenden Jordan might have joined early as underclassmen, either as extra corners in a five-defensive-back formation or as starters in case of injury.
Now Tech can turn to Lux to provide the high school senior with some much-needed age and experience. In his career, Lux has competed against Power 5 teams such as Oregon, Southern Cal and Oregon State, so living in the Big 12 shouldn’t be too overwhelming for him. That may not have been the case for the youngsters on Tech’s roster who have never seen meaningful snaps at this level of competition.
This is the second defensive back transfer Tech has added from the Mountain West Conference this offseason. Late December, former San Diego State defenceman, CJ Baskerville signed with Tech after playing 22 games and recording 75 career tackles for the Aztecs. Baskerville is expected to get some serious time, if not a starting role, in the safety or “star” position.
The Red Raiders may not be done adding pieces for the upcoming season either. With the loss of last season’s leading tackler, middle linebacker Krishon Merriweather, some help could be used at that position, given that the current options in the center of defense are junior Jacob Rodriguez, who has never been a starter at the collegiate level, and Jessiah Pierre who will move to the MLB position after being an edge rusher for most of his college career.
Also, don’t be shocked if Tech tries to add some offensive line depth. While the first five appear to be stuck, there’s not much confidence in the backup options the Red Raiders should turn to in the event of an injury. However, it’s hard to find quality players this late in the recruiting cycle who can warrant a scholarship to one of the middle LB spots or along the offensive line.
But rest assured that McGuire will be constantly looking for ways to improve his team before camp starts in just over two months. That’s because this coaching staff believes the 2023 Red Raiders are capable of competing for a Big 12 title and adding the finishing touches to the roster might put them over the top.
