UNC men’s and women’s tennis teams find success in NCAA Tournament singles, doubles play





After playing in the NCAA singles and doubles tournament this week, junior Fiona Crawley and sophomore Carson Tanguilig closed out the North Carolina tennis season in a same-team final against freshman Reese Brantmeier and senior Elizabeth Scotty. What happened? On the first day of singles, many of the competing Tar Heels advanced to the round of 32 in singles. Although graduate Abbey Forbes and Brantmeier both fell in the first round of the women’s competition, Crawley, Tanguilig and senior Anika Yarlagadda all lived through another day. Graduate Ryan Seggerman found similar success in the men’s singles competition, winning 6-4, 7-6. While many Tar Heels made it to the round of 32, only one player advanced to the round of 16. Seggerman fell to Georgias Ethan Quinn in straight sets. Following Seggerman, both Yarlagadda and Tanguilig dropped their second games. Crawley advanced to the round of 16, but she couldn’t hold onto the win against North Carolina State’s Amelia Rajecki, losing 6–3 in the third set. In the doubles competition, all participating doubles pairs continued after the first day of the tournament in both the men’s and women’s competitions. Going into the round of 16, graduate student Brian Cernoch and freshman Benjamin Kittay fell 6-2, 7-5 in straight sets. Seggerman and sophomore Casey Kania faced a similar fate, losing in straight sets 6–4, 7–6. In the women’s doubles competition, Crawley and Carson Tanguilig along with Brantmeier and Scotty made it to the championship match where the two pairs faced each other in the first doubles championship for the same team since 2012. To reach the championship, Crawley and Tanguilig had to overcome Virginia’s Julia Adams and Melodie Collard, to whom they lost earlier in the regular season. Winning the game 6-4, 7-6, the Tar Heel pair advanced to the championship where they met familiar blue uniforms. During the highly contested game in the all-UNC finals, both pairs faced many lead changes and ties. With Crawley and Tanguilig taking the first set 6-1 and Brantmeier and Scotty quickly taking the second 6-2, the match was driven into a third set. Although the set was tied on three separate occasions, Crawley and Tanguilig refused to concede after taking an early 5–1 lead. After taking the last two points, Crawley and Tanguilig secured the set and the match, winning 11-9. Who stood out? Both ladies’ pairings picked up momentum from the regular season and continued to find success in the NCAA doubles tournament. Although Brantmeier and Scotty fell for Crawley and Tanguilig, both pairings seemed assertive and in command. Crawley also proved to be a dominant force in the singles tournament. After losing just two games in the regular season, Crawley made it to the round of 16 and forced a third set before losing to Rajecki. Why does it matter? With Crawley and Tanguilig winning the doubles championship after only winning it two years ago, North Carolina has established itself as a powerful tennis program. Major appearances in singles, doubles and team events on both the women’s and men’s sides show how elite the program is. When do they play next? After this game, both the men’s and women’s seasons have ended. The men’s tennis team has finished at number 14 on the ITA rankings, while the women’s has finished at number 1. @_emmahmoon @dthsports | [email protected] Sign up for our email newsletters to get the day’s news and headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2023/05/sports-ncaa-singles-doubles-tournament-gamer-fiona-crawley-ryan-seggerman-carson-tanguilig-anika-yarlagadda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos