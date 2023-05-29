Southern Miss wins the crown of the first Sun Belt baseball tournament and sends Berry a conference champion

BRACKET | CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL

MONTGOMERIEAla. Southern Miss earned its first tournament title on its first occasion at the 2023 Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship presented by Troy University in Montgomery, Ala.

The Golden Eagles used a trio of home runs to outrun the Ragin Cajuns and dispatched legendary head coach Scott Berry as a conference champion one last time.

Both starting pitchers fired out, with Southern Miss sophomore right-hander Niko Mazza and Louisiana junior right-hander Carson Fluno each facing the minimum in the first.

Mazza also put the Ragin Cajuns up 1-2-3 in the second inning and struckout four of the first six batters. Golden Eagles senior first baseman Christopher Sargent delivered the first hit of the ball game with a single through the middle and stole second to get into scoring position with no outs. Senior third baseman Danny Lynch doubled down the left field line on a pop-up that fell between Ragin Cajun’s third baseman and the left fielder to make it two-on-one-out in the bottom of the second. Fluno came out of trouble, striking out first-year second baseman Nick Monistere and causing a flyout to left to end the Southern Miss threat.

Mazza worked around an opening walk in the top of the third inning and junior shortstop Dustin Dickerson delivered a 385-foot shot in the bottom half of the frame just inside the left field foul pole to put the Golden Eagles on top, 1-0 .

With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the fourth inning, senior outfielder Heath Hood delivered a single through the middle to plate two for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Southern Miss senior left fielder Reece Ewing showed his arm and limited the damage by shooting down junior catcher Julian Brock at the plate on a single to left by junior second baseman John Taylor.

Southern Miss equalized in the bottom half of the frame, as senior third baseman Danny Lynch put in a charge on a 2-0 pitch for a two-out, 358-foot dinger to rightfield.

Dickerson singled to junior outfielder Matthew Etzel in the bottom of the fifth to put the Golden Eagles back on top, 3-2. Ragin Cajun junior reliever David Christie worked his way out of a basesloaded disturbance in the bottom of the sixth and caused a flyout to center for the third out of the inning to keep the margin at one.

Southern Miss junior left-handed pitcher Justin Storm silenced the Ragin Cajuns bats by striking out five of the six batters he faced in the sixth and seventh innings.

Junior designated hitter Slade Wilks took to the field for the second game in a row in the bottom of the seventh to make it 5-2 in favor of the Golden Eagles. He connected on a 2-0 pitch for a 357-foot shot that went just over the wall and Hood’s outstretched glove into right field.

A leadoff double by senior third baseman Max Marusak put pressure on Storm, but he caused a pair of groundouts and collected his seventh strikeout of the afternoon, stranding Marusak on third base.

Southern Miss tacked on an insurance run on an RBI double to center left of senior catcher Blake Johnson’s bat in the bottom of the eighth to make it 6–2.

Louisiana didn’t go easy in the top of the ninth and walked a couple of times to bring senior designated hitter Will Veillon to the plate with two on and two outs. Storm added an eighth and final strikeout over 5.2 innings of work to secure the win and put the dogpile on the mound.

Storm took the win his fifth of the season, giving up three hits.

Most Outstanding Player

Tanner Hall, South Miss (Jr., RHP Zachary, La.)

Team for all tournaments

CJ Boyd, App State (So., OF Lewisville, NC)

Luke Drumheller, App State (Sr., 2B Charlotte, NC)

Liam Doyle, Carolina Coast (Fr., LHP Derry, NH)

Teddy Sharkey, Coastal Carolina (Jr., RHP Wall, NJ)

Kyle DeBarge, Louisiana (So., SS Kinder, La.)

Blake Marshall, Louisiana (Jr., LHP Mandeville, LA)

Carson Roccaforte, Louisiana (Jr., OF Port Neches, Texas)

CJ Willis, Louisiana (Sr., 1B Ruston, La.)

Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss (Jr., SS Laurel, Miss.)

Danny Lynch, Southern Miss (Sr., 3B Jupiter, Fla.)

Christopher Sargent, Miss South (Sr., 1B Wilmer, Ala.)

Triston Dixon, Texas State (Sr., RHP Conroe, Texas)

Tremayne Cobb Jr., Troy (Jr., SS Upper Marlboro, Md.)