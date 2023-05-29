Cricket Divisions Three to Six: Fishguard says goodbye to Crymych





After winning the toss, Crymych decided to bat first, taking a total of 119 all out, with the wickets falling to SeanColella (4-22), Nigel Delaney (3-15) and Huw Evans (1-20). Ifan Davies (49) top-scored with the Preseli men, with Steff Williams (26) and Rhydian Thomas (16) also among the points. Fishguard sent in Nigel Delaney and Huw Evans to open the bat, and only two wickets fell before the hosts passed their total in the 21st over. Evans made 40, before Delaney (54 not out) and Sam Kurtz (19 not out) scored the winning runs, with the wickets falling to Steff Williams and Rhydian Thomas. In division three, Llechryd Seconds (149-8) lost by five wickets to Laugharne (153-5), with Callum Collins-Davies (58) and Simon Davies (39no) top-scoring for the hosts. Wyn Jones took 3-28 and James Harrison 2-15 for Llechryd. James Allen (4-4) and Carl Smith (2-12) defeated the Llechryd bastsmen, despite the efforts of Phillip Carter (56), Ollie Roberts (22) and Duncan Blackburn (25). In division six, Llechryd Thirds (138-6) defeated Whitland Thirds (134-8) by four wickets, with Ollie Weight 55 not out. Malcolm Mchugh won 4-20 and Matthew Morden 2-15, while Keith Hogben top-scored for Whitland with 52. Results: May 27: Pembrokeshire Cricket League SECTION THREE Burton II (202-3) defeated Pembroke (173) by 29 runs Burton II; Martin James 46, Nick Jones 47no & 2-37, Jack Evans 59, Dan Griffiths 3-34, James Scale 3-34, Joe John 20no.Pembroke; Jack Harries 1-15, Billy Wood 1-41, Rob Smythe 1-25, Ceri Brace 57, Gareth Long 37. Haverfordwest II (155-8) lost to Narberth II (247-8) by 92 runs Haverford West II; Dean Flood 3-32 & 21no, Nigel Morgan 46no, Chris Goodridge 32 Ashoka Senarvirathna 2-54. Narberth II; Harry Phillips 85, Llew Jones 70 & 2-28, Richard Pulman 39 & 1-17, Richard Howell 2-21. Hook II (126) lost to Lamphey (258-3) by 132 runs Hook II; Matthew Holder 2-42, Jack Phillips 33, Keiran Sinclair 27. Lamphey; David Dredge 94no & 3-16, Rob Mathias 72, David Blackwell 49, Hywel Gibbs 2-11, Huw Bendall 3-42. Laugharne (153-5) defeated Llechryd II (149-8) by 5 weeks Laugh; Callum Collins-Davies 58, Simon Davies 39 no, James Allen 4-4, Carl Smith 2-12 Llechryd II; Phillip Carter 56, Ollie Roberts 22, Duncan Blackburn 25, Wyn Jones 3-28, James Harrison 2-15. St Ishmaels II (108) lost to Stackpole (109-1) by 9 weeks St. Ishmael II; Nathan Thomas 30, Thomas Williams 29, Steve Williams 1-13.Stackpole;Richard MacKay 59no & 3-17, Josh Davies 36, Simon Bevan 3-21. SECTION FOUR Fishguard (122-2) defeated Crymych (118) by 8 weeks fish guard; Huw Evans 40, Nigel Delaney 54no & 3-15, Sam Kurtz 19no, Sean Collela 4-22. curly; Ifan Davies 49, Steve Williams 26. Carew III (78) lost to Neyland II (284-4) by 206 runs Care III; Carter Heywood 1-16 & 12, Madoc Evans 1-46, Scott Powell 23, Jamie Heeps 19, Steve Cole 11. Neyland II; Nathan Sutton 98no, Stephen Murray 122, Ashley Watkins 26, Sam Laugharne 3-42, Keiran Arran 2-16, Leo Power 2-10, Charlie French 2-6. Hundleton (108-1) defeated Llangwm II (107) by 9 weeks Hundleton; Yori Humphries 26, Ben Adams 54no, Leighton O’Connor 3-19, Robson Walkey 2-19, Elliott Midgely 2-8, Ava Midgely 2-22. Llangwm II; Steve Jenkins 47, Tom Rees 17, M. Hughes 1-26. Llanrhian II (41-1) defeated Haverfordwest III (37) by 9 weeks Llanrhian II; Ryan John 5-14, Jack Turner 3-11, Rick Walton 2-10, Russell Watkins 22, Frazer Watson 11no. Saundersfoot II (229-1) defeated Lawrenny II (226-3) by 9 weeks Saundersfoot II; Simon Stanford 77, Jack Franklin 42, Steve Cook 53 no, Ollie Cook 32 no, Dan Broomhall 1-15. Lawrence II; Steve Campbell 111, Andrew Cole 52, Jon Beff 32no. SECTION FIVE Haverfordwest IV (79) lost to Pembroke Dock II (169) by 90 runs Haverford West IV; Dylan Lee 3-18, Steffan Bridger 2-26, Danny Dewstowe 27, Ifan Williams 12no. Pembroke Dock II; Mark Morgan 53, Nick Daley 39 & 2-18, Owen Hughes 5-6. Herbrandston II (195-4) defeated Kilgetty II (63) by 132 runs Herbrandston II; Johnnie Lewis 95, Tom Phillpot 33 no, Rob Kingston 7-11, Dylan McGuire 1-5. Kilgetty II; Darren Rees 36no. Pembroke II (194-8) lost to Whitland II (195-4) by 6 weeks Pembroke II; Steve Durston 37, Will Randall 60, Andrew Joseph 42, Kieffer Thompson 18 & 1-30, Gareth Mitchell 2-34. Whitland II; Iwan Bevan 2-26 & 95no, Joel Evans 3-26, Tom Boothroyd 1-6, Rhys Jones 29, Ethan Ryan 22, Jamie Thomas 18, James Thomas 22no. SECTION SIX Llechryd III (138-6) defeated Whitland III (134-8) by 4 weeks Llechryd III; Ollie Weight 55no, Malcolm McHugh 4-20, Matthew Morden 2-15. Whitland III; Keith Hogben 52, Stephen Ryan 1-15. Stackpole II (149-6) lost to Neyland III (153-2) by 8 weeks Pile pile II; Charlie Evans 36, Mark Davies 29, Jon Coles 24. Neyland III; Corey Riley 80 no & 2-23, Korey Arran 35, Josh Owens 26, Phil Keen 3-17.

