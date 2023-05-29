97 days to play football: Jamarrion Harkless





True Freshman – Recruiting Class of 2023 Lexington, KY – Fredrick Douglas High School 64 – 310 Nose protector Projection 2023 – Redshirt Signing Harkless, one of the best clean nose guards in the country, was a coup for Coach Walters and company. Originally an Illinois consort, Harkless was disbanded after Coach Walters and company left Champaign for West Lafayette. After Illinois, Harkless committed to Auburn, but they hired Hugh Freeze (gross) and Jamarrion decided to return to Coach Walters on signing day and sign up with the Boilermakers after offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Louisville, Michigan, Georgia and a host of others. Virtually every team looking for a nose guard made an offer to Harkless. In my opinion he is the jewel of the 2023 class. He certainly had the highest offers. He’s already on campus after enrolling early, but according to position coach Brick Hailey, he had to endure some physical stuff (injury I assume) at the start of camp. Not sure if those issues have been resolved yet, but hopefully he will be at full strength for fall camp. Right now I see a red shirt on the way for Harkless. Size-wise, he’s ready to go out of the box, but he needs to refine his technique and continue to strengthen his lower body to anchor the center against college centers and guards. Purdue has Cole Brevard, Damarjhe Lewis and Mo Omonode ahead of it on the depth chart. The only way I see Jamarrion avoiding a redshirt is if Lewis doesn’t come back 100% from his broken ankle. When Lewis is back, Purdue will have 2 large nose guards and a smaller (if you consider 285 small), piercing nose in Omonode, and Harkless will be able to watch, learn, go to the weight room and get healthy in the next season. Any time you can redo a nose gear is a good idea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hammerandrails.com/2023/5/28/23740455/97-days-to-purdue-football-jamarrion-harkless The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos