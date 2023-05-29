Sammy Blais scores twice to lead Canada’s Mento World Hockey gold over Germany

Sammy Blais scored twice as Canada beat Germany 5-2 to take gold today in the men’s world hockey championship.

Lawson Crouse, captain Tyler Toffoli and Scott Laughton also scored, and Peyton Krebs threw two assists for Canada.

“It feels really good,” said Blais. “We’ve been in Europe for a month now and we’ve all been waiting for that moment to play for the gold medal game. And we’re lucky to have won it.”

JJ Peterka and Daniel Fischbuch scored for Germany, who were in the gold medal game for the first time since 1992, when the playoff format was introduced to the World Cup. Moritz Seider added two assists.

Goalkeeper Samuel Montembeault made 21 saves for Canada, while German netminder Mathias Niederberger disallowed 23 shots.

Canada won gold for the second time in three years after losing to Finland in overtime in the world championship gold medal game last year. It is Canada’s 28th title at the event, the most of any country. Canada also has 16 silver and eight bronze medals from the tournament since 1931.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this group. We’ve been through a lot of setbacks and doubts to get to this point, and this win is so special,” said Toffoli. “We have such a close-knit team that came together quickly and we’ve always believed in each other.

“Everyone bought in and we played a great game today, and I’m incredibly happy to go back to Canada with a gold medal.”

Peterka opened the scoring for Germany at 7:44 of the first period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle on a breakaway that beat Montembeault.

Blais responded three minutes later to score in his third successive game after finishing a pass from center Peyton Krebs on a two-on-one to tie the game at 1–1.

Fischbuch gave Germany the lead again after a one-time timer from the slot trickled into the second period at 1:47 PM.

Canada answered with Crouse deflecting a pass from Krebs on the power play with 2:32 left in the second frame.

Blais then buried his second of the game with 4:51 into the third period with a rebound backhand to put Canada ahead.

Toffoli added an insurance mark with eight minutes remaining and scored with a wrist shot on a two-for-one to make it 4-2 in Canada’s favor.

Laughton scored into an empty net with two minutes left to put the game out of bounds.

“The dedication from everyone on our team was incredible. We knew we had to come here to play for each other and commit to a team game. We came here to represent Canada and make our country proud, and I’m so blessed that I am part of this group,” said head coach Andre Tourigny.

“Our players wanted to win so bad. They wanted to bring a gold medal back to Canada, and when you have that mindset you can achieve great things, and we did that tonight.”

After the gold medal game, MacKenzie Weegar was named the tournament’s top defenseman and was selected to the media all-star team. Crouse, Montembeault and Weegar were also named the top three Team Canada players of the tournament after the semi-finals.

Rubins shines while Latvia earns bronze

Defender Kristian Rubins scored his second goal 1:22 into overtime to lead Latvia to victory over the United States and earn a bronze medal earlier Sunday.

It is the first top three place for Latvia at the tournament. His previous record was seventh place, which he managed three times.

The US lost in the bronze medal game for the second year in a row. The USA team cruised the tournament with eight wins in a row until being beaten 4–3 by Germany in overtime in the semifinals.

Rubins rallied Latvia with its first with 5:39 left in the final period to tie the game at -33 to force overtime.

Roberts Bukarts and Janis Jaks also scored for Latvia.

Rocco Grimaldi scored twice for the USA in the opening period to overturn Latvia’s 1-0 and 2-1 lead.

Matt Coronato had put the US ahead 3-2 by 6:19 in the final period.

