Tulane defeats East Carolina in AAC title game





Next game: vs. NCAA Regionals 6/2/2023 | To be determined Jun 02 (Friday) / TBA in return for NCAA regionals CLEARWATER, Fla.No. 15 East Carolina dropped an 8-6 decision to Tulane in the American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship title game Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. ECU (45-17) was the first team in tournament history to reach the championship after dropping the opening game, but ran out of gas against seventh-seeded Green Wave (19-40). Dylan Carmouche, (5-8) who threw a complete game on Thursday, earned the win by one run allowed in 3.0 innings of relief. Ricky Castro came on in the ninth inning and earned his first save of the season. Zach Carrot (3-3) took the loss for the Pirates. Tulane sprinted out the gate offensively and scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Teo Banks and Brady Marget singled with one out before Simon Baumgardt reached on an error that allowed Banks to score from second down. Brennan Lambert followed with a two-run double that crept inside the left field line to put the Green Wave ahead 3-0 heading into the home half of the frame. East Carolina answered big in the second half of the first axis Jacob Starling , Carter Cunningham And Cam Clonch all walked to load the bases with one out. After a strikeout, Justin Wilcoxen ripped a single to left field to bring both Starling and Cunningham to the plate before a short hit error led to Clonch racing home to make it three. A wild pitch with two outs accounted for the last run of the inning in the form of Wilcoxen as the Pirates entered the second frame leading 4-3. Cunningham walked one run in the bottom of the second inning and ECU gave up with a Josh Moylan double that made it a 5-3 game. The Green Wave took the lead back in the top of the fifth with a three-dot, then scored on a wild pitch, a single by Banks RBI and a runscoring groundout by Baumgardt. Starling tied the Pirates at 7-6 within one run with an RBI single in the eighth, but Marget scored her own in the ninth to close the scoring. Next one:East Carolina will discover its postseason destination and regional opponents Monday at noon when the NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Show airs on ESPN2. 2023 AAC Baseball Championship All-Tournament Team

Danny Bell P, East Carolina

Carter Cunningham OR, East Carolina

Josh Moylan 1B, East Carolina

Jacob Starling 2B, East Carolina Justin Murray, 1B, Houston

Brandon Uhse, OR, Houston

Ben Rozenblum, C, South Florida

Teo Banks, OR, Tulane Most Outstanding Player

Dylan Carmouche, P, Tulane

Brennan Lambert, D.H., Tulane

Gavin Schulz, SS, Tulane

