Perfect for Huntington’s Middle School Tennis Squad





HUNTINGTON, NY The J. Taylor Finley Middle School boys’ tennis team went 10-0 in the spring. They bowed to their perfect season with victories over Oldfield and Bay Shore, according to the Huntington School District.

“I want to give a huge thank you to our tennis parents for cheering these guys on every game and being such great support to the team all season,” head coach John Romano said in a press release. Finley cleared the way for his last game against Bay Shore with a win over Oldfield in the penultimate meeting of the season on 18 May. The highly anticipated match featured the two teams with the best records on the schedule.

“When we played them last year, they beat us badly, 6-1,” said Romano. “The eighth graders who were on the team last year have not forgotten what happened. Knowing how well we played this year and with other coaches telling me they heard how good we were, I told our boys to feel not to worry about them; us.” Finley finally prevailed, 4-3, after a hard-fought series of singles and doubles matches. The Blue Devils recorded singles victories over Michael Tucker (4-0, 4-3), Jake Chiclacos (1-4, 4-2, tiebreak 7-2) and Jack Steinberg (4-1, 4-2) and in doubles by Ronan Driscoll and Quinn Rinaldi (4-0, 4-2).

“We played great today,” said Romano. “These guys played all day with a lot of energy and confidence against our best league of the year. We had some games that could have easily gone either way. Intense games like this really bring out the best in this team. I could not be prouder of them.” Finley came to court last Tuesday for his final meeting of the spring, dominating Bay Shore 6-1. The team had some victories over Michael Tucker (4-0, 4-2), Jack Steinberg (4-2, 4-3) and Henry Schmid (4-3, 4-0). Doubles victories were recorded by Patrick Tortora and Jackson Poli (4-1, 4-0), Lucas Biancardo and Ronan Driscoll (4-0, 4-0) and Quinn Rinaldi and Brady LaCosta (4-1, 4-0).

“We knew the pressure of a perfect season was on us and these guys played today’s games like we’ve done all year,” said Romano. “I’m extremely proud of how well we played not just today but all season. These eighth graders have an 18-2 record for the past two years. That’s a memory they’ll have forever and that’s an achievement to show how much hard work they’ve put in over the past two seasons.”

