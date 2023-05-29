Sports
Czech Republic beats Korea to open World Para Hockey Championship
A pair of goals in the second period propel the Czech Republic to a 3-2 win as the event kicks off at the Moose Jaw Events Center
If ever there was a team nearly ready for an opening game loss on their way to a hockey tournament, it was Team Czechia at the World Para Hockey Championship.
Due to problems with their luggage arriving at Moose Jaw after their international flight, the Czech Republic had a total of one practice session at the Moose Jaw Events Center before taking on Korea in the opening game of the tournament on Sunday morning.
So how did they do?
A total of six shots allowed, no goals and a 3-0 shutout victory to kick off their event in style.
“I think this result after the last two days and what we went through is super critical for us. We overcame these problems and focused on our game and this was the result,” said Czech national coach Jakub Novotny.
“We knew this match was going to be pretty tough because Korea is a tough opponent. We had a good season this year and we knew our guys had gotten better and were ready for this game and this moment… It’s a big win for us in the preliminary round, but we’ll see what happens next.”
After a goalless first period, Patrik Sedlacek made history with the first goal of the World Para Hockey Championship on Canadian soil, his marker coming on the power play at 9:52 of the second frame.
Just over a minute later it was 2-0, when Vaclav Hecko took the puck in the high slot and put a shot into the top corner of the glove.
The Czech Republic then closed the scoring with 2:44 to play in the game, with Michal Geier making it a 3-0 final.
Czech goalkeeper Martin Kudela didn’t have a busy morning with his six-save shutout, which was fine considering the result.
“I think the first game was great because we’re winning, that’s good,” said Kudela. “As we expected it was a difficult match, Korea didn’t make it easy. It is very important for our mind, it will boost us all and it is very important to us. The next game against the US will be tough, but we will do our best.”
On the part of Korea, the loss was hard to accept, but it’s a loss they will try to recover from in their next outing.
“It was a very tough game, it was the first tournament game and we didn’t get enough shots and didn’t have enough speed, but we will prepare for the next game and the next step,” Korea coach Kim Tae said. Whoa.
Veteran goaltender Choi Hyuk Jun put on a solid showing despite the loss with 32 saves, including a handful of big stops to keep things close.
He said through a translator that regardless of the number of goals scored, the team will strive to perform better and they want to get back to basics on their next appearance.
Both teams will need to be at their best when they get back on the ice on Monday — the Czech Republic faces the defending world and Paralympic champion United States at 11 a.m., while Korea takes on tournament host and medal favorite Canada at 7 p.m.
The tournament action continues on Sunday with China against Italy at 3pm and Norway against Germany at 7pm. Tickets for all matches are available at www.sasktix.ca.
