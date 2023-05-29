Data and storage News from all over Southeast Asia





Data streaming is now the backbone for the most critical areas of a business, from personalized customer experiences to real-time business operations. The Confluence, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Data Streaming Report 2023: Moving Up the Maturity Curve Dive into data streaming is rising as a requirement for business success. Based on a survey of 2,250 IT leaders, with over 30% of respondents in APAC using data streaming from seven countries and representing medium to large enterprises across all major industries, the report makes it clear that the technology is a must-have for running a more efficient, responsive and ultimately more competitive business in this digital-first era. The report is centered around the Data Streaming Maturity Curve, which charts organizations’ adoption journey from pre-production activity at level 1 to data streaming as a strategic enabler for all areas of an enterprise at level 5. The research data showed that the more a company invests in data streaming, the more benefits and returns they realize. Key APAC findings from the 2023 Data Streaming Report are: Today’s most successful organizations are those that turn data into action the fastest. Data streaming platforms provide the fastest, most reliable access to continuous streams of data that are updated in real time. And according to the report, data streaming is ubiquitous within businesses, powering a wide variety of use cases that help top-performing businesses stay secure, agile and ahead of customer expectations. Vatsan Rama, IT Director of World Table Tennis explains: “Table tennis associations and fans around the world rely on us for real-time match and player statistics, so there is no room for error or delays. In many countries, we had to redesign our system to reliably scale and integrate hundreds of data points. With data streaming, we have not only been able to meet the demand for live match scores, but also introduced new experiences to increase audience engagement, such as advanced AI for ball tracking, serve speeds and analysis of rallies, which supports our ultimate goal of broadening table tennis as a sport and involving more people.” “In an increasingly digital APAC, data is the lifeblood for driving innovation and helping organizations stay ahead of the curve. To fully realize its potential, data streaming is key to unlocking real-time, data-driven business decisions. organizations can look forward to reducing operational complexities and enhancing resource efficiency while adding value to rich and responsive customer experiences,” said Kamal Brar, senior vice president, Asia Pacific and Japan, Confluent. However, as with many disruptive technologies, companies face common challenges as they scale deployments, including a persistent skills gap and silos between teams. The report identifies the most common challenges along with expert advice on how to overcome these hurdles, no matter where an organization is on its data streaming journey.

