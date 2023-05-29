



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. The No. 15 Texas Men’s Golf team achieved a 5-over-par 285 on Sunday to finish 19th in the team standings at the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. The field of 30 teams was narrowed down to the top 15 teams after Sunday’s third round. The Longhorns finished the event with a 54-hole score of 32 over par 872 (295-292-285). Texas was six strokes from the team’s cut line as Ohio State and Texas Tech are tied for 15th with 26-over-par 866. Texas made a strong effort to make the 15-team cut during the early part of Sunday’s round, reaching 5-under as a team through holes 5-8 and moving to 22-over-par for the tournament. However, the Longhorns posted a combined score of 11-over-par over the last seven holes to finish their round and fall below the cutting line. freshman Tommy Morrisson And Keaton Wo both maps scored even-par 70 during Sunday’s third round to beat the Longhorns. Morrison tied for 68th in the individual standings with a three-round total of 8-over-par 218 (78-70-70). freshman Christian Maas also tied for 68th on 8-over-par 218 (72-71-75). Illinois leads the team with a total of 54 holes of 6 under par 834 (285-273-276). Pepperdine is second at 3 under par 837 (281-287-269) and Florida is third at 1 under par 839 (283-278-278). Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman owns the 54-hole individual lead at 9-under-par 201 (64-69-68). Dylan Menante (North Carolina) and Neal Shipley (Ohio State) are tied for second with 5-under-par 205. Texas, which won the 2022 NCAA team title, made its 16th consecutive and 71st all-time NCAA Championship appearance this season. UT’s streak of 16 consecutive NCAA Championship appearances is the longest current streak in NCAA Division I men’s golf (Oklahoma is second at 12). The lineup freshman Tommy Morrisson achieved an even par 70 for the second day in a row and tied for 68th in the individual standings with a score of 8 over par 218 over three rounds (78-70-70). Morrison made the turn at 2-under after a clean first nine with a pair of birdies (holes 4 and 9) and seven pars. He moved to 3-under with a birdie on 15 before going 3-over on his final two holes.

achieved an even par 70 for the second day in a row and tied for 68th in the individual standings with a score of 8 over par 218 over three rounds (78-70-70). Morrison made the turn at 2-under after a clean first nine with a pair of birdies (holes 4 and 9) and seven pars. He moved to 3-under with a birdie on 15 before going 3-over on his final two holes. freshman Christian Maas posted a 5-over-par 75 in his third round to finish tied for 68th with a total of 54 holes of 8-over-par 218 (72-71-75). Maas was tied on the turn before going 5-over on the back nine.

posted a 5-over-par 75 in his third round to finish tied for 68th with a total of 54 holes of 8-over-par 218 (72-71-75). Maas was tied on the turn before going 5-over on the back nine. freshman Keaton Wo made an even-par 70 on Sunday and climbed 23 places in the individual standings to tie for 115th with a score of 14 over par 224 (75-79-70) over three rounds. Vo made the turn at 2-under on a clean front nine with a pair of birdies (holes 2 and 6) and seven pars. He moved to 3-under with a birdie on hole 10 before going 3-over on his last seven holes.

made an even-par 70 on Sunday and climbed 23 places in the individual standings to tie for 115th with a score of 14 over par 224 (75-79-70) over three rounds. Vo made the turn at 2-under on a clean front nine with a pair of birdies (holes 2 and 6) and seven pars. He moved to 3-under with a birdie on hole 10 before going 3-over on his last seven holes. To graduate Brian Stark recorded a 2-over-par 72 in his third round to finish tied for 94th place with a total of 54 holes of 11-over-par 221 (74-75-72). Stark was 3-over on the turn but finished with eight pars and one birdie (hole 17) on the back nine on Sunday.

recorded a 2-over-par 72 in his third round to finish tied for 94th place with a total of 54 holes of 11-over-par 221 (74-75-72). Stark was 3-over on the turn but finished with eight pars and one birdie (hole 17) on the back nine on Sunday. Senior Bricklayer Name posted a 3-over-par 73 on Sunday to tie for 111th place with a score of 13-over-par 223 (74-76-73) over three rounds. After making a bogey on his first hole, Nome made birdies on holes 4, 6 and 7 around a bogey on hole 5 to go 1-under through his first seven holes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2023/5/28/mens-golf-mens-golf-finishes-in-19th-place-at-ncaa-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos