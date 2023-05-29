Yashasvi Jaiswal confirmed as Ruturaj Gaikwad’s replacement for WTC final | Cricket

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad makes way for another Indian Premier League (IPL) star on India’s standby list for the blockbuster clash with Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Rohit Sharma’s Team India will meet Pat Cummins-led Australia next month in the top match of the ICC World Test Championship. The newly ranked No. 1 side will take on the Baggy Greens at the Oval in London on June 7. Yashasvi Jaiswal; Ruturaj Gaikwad

With former vice-captain KL Rahul ruled out of the ICC World Test Championship finals, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named opener Ishan Kishan as the injured batsman’s replacement. While Kishan was added to the Indian Test squad, IPL stars Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav were named as standby players.

On Sunday, ICC announced the final roster for the WTC final and while India have made no changes to their original 15, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been replaced on the reserve list by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

According to multiple reports, Gaikwad is getting married on June 3 ESPNcricinfo, the CSK opener can only participate in the Indian camp after June 5. For example, Gaikwad has been replaced by Jaiswal in the standby list of players for the World Test Championship final. Since the RR opener has a British visa, the uncovered Indian batsman can leave for London next week.

Rajasthan Royals opener Jaiswal is in superb form this season. The RR batsman had a great season in the IPL. The Indian youngster hit 625 runs in 14 innings in the IPL 2023. Jaiswal scored 1172 runs in 37 IPL matches. He made his IPL debut against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2020. The 21-year-old also has a remarkable record in first-class cricket. With an average of 80.21, the young Jaiswal amassed 1845 runs in 15 matches. The uncovered Indian batsman has batted nine centuries and two fifties.