How tennis brought Jessica Pegula closer to her Korean roots

PARIS – Jessica Pegula is making her way not only as an experienced tennis player, but also as a representative of the Asian-American community. As a successful athlete of Korean descent, she hopes to promote awareness of the intersections of culture and sports.

Pegula’s journey to connect with her Korean heritage is inseparable from sports. Her mother, Kim, was born in Seoul and abandoned outside a police station by her birth parents. She was adopted by an American family at the age of 5 and grew up in New York.

“I don’t know much about my heritage because she really didn’t want to know that much and she didn’t really grow up in it,” Pegula said.

This week, Pegula is number 3 at Roland Garros, where she was a quarterfinalist last year. She opened her campaign on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Danielle Collins and will face Italy’s Camila Giorgi in the second round.

Pegula’s first trip to Korea was also her mother’s first trip back to Seoul. Pegula played the Hana Bank Korea Open in 2019 specifically to build a family journey around the event. They even visited the orphanage where her mother was taken care of.

“I think that experience made me realize the importance of my heritage,” Pegula said. “Asians love other Asian people and Koreans loved her. She doesn’t speak Korean, but they were so proud.”

“Around that time I started to realize how important it was.”

Pegula may not have grown up with the stereotypical characteristics of an Asian-American household, but her mother’s pioneering career as a sports manager and her own ascendancy in the rankings to become the top-ranked American made the importance of being seen clear.

“Sometimes I forget the impact you have on people,” Pegula said. “Especially when I see a young Korean girl or family, they come to me and they love my mother and they love me, just because they see themselves on a bigger stage or in an area where not many Asian Americans let alone Asian-American women, especially in sports.

“You realize the importance of representation.”

When Kim became the president of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, she was the first woman and Asian-American woman to hold that title in both leagues. She subsequently joined the NFL’s Workplace Diversity Committee and the NHL’s Executive Inclusion Council.

Pegula’s own leadership decisions followed her mother’s example. She has been a member of the WTA Player’s Council since 2020 and recently joined the Asian American Pacific Islander Tennis Association as a founding member of the Board of Directors.

“Even though I didn’t exactly grow up fully Korean,” Pegula said, “it’s something I now think I and my family and sister want to learn more about as well, because we realize how important it is to those who come over here and those who are in Asia, they see us in these different lights that represent them while we are not many.”

While doing her best to focus on a strong performance at the second Slam of the season, Pegula’s victory over Collins was a welcome salve to what was a rough five-week period leading up to Paris. She is now getting two days of much-needed rest and recovery.

“I had a bit of a nagging injury in Madrid and Rome,” said Pegula. “Then the two-week tournament [format]. Then last week I got food poisoning. There have been a lot of obstacles I feel, especially the last few weeks that have been very hard physically and take their toll mentally as a result.

“It’s not easy, especially today playing Danielle. I was just happy that I could really lay down and focus because I don’t think I came into this week feeling my best or most prepared. But sometimes it happens that.

“I’m glad I got through it today. It’s been a long year with a lot of games. I’m still feeling good, but the last few weeks have been interesting for sure.”