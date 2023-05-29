Durban World Table Tennis Championships: Sun Yingsha’s first “Queen” Fan Zhendong defends men’s singles jqknews

Xinhua News Agency, Durban, South Africa, May 28 (Reporters Su Bin, Xie Jiang) Sun Yingsha defeated her teammate Chen Meng 4:2 in the women’s singles final of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships on May 28 to win her first singles championship trophy at the World Table Tennis Championships. Fan Zhendong defeated Wang Chuqin 4:2 and successfully defended the men’s singles championship. The Chinese team won five individual championships at this World Table Tennis Championships.

On May 28, men’s singles champion Fan Zhendong (left) and women’s singles champion Sun Yingsha took a group photo. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi

Chen Meng has a slight advantage with 5:4 in the past fight record. It is the second time that the two have met in the final of the World Series after the Olympic Games in Tokyo. After Chen Meng successfully won the first game with 11:5, he chased the score to 8:8 when he fell behind at the start of the second game, but Sun Yingsha scored 3 points in a row. Since then, Sun Yingsha has prevailed in the scene. She won two more rounds 11:7 and 11:7 to take a 3:1 lead in rounds. Although Chen Meng retired 11:7 in the fifth game, Sun Yingsha readjusted in the sixth game to earn her first singles championship at the World Table Tennis Championships with 11:6.

On May 28, Sun Yingsha returned the ball during the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Xu

“I lost more before, especially in the final, and today I managed to break through.” After the match, Sun Yingsha said: “Sister Meng (Chen Meng) and I fought all the way to the final. Whether we win or lose, we have already won.” I was very lucky to win the game, but there are still a lot of issues worth summarizing. I hope I will continue to work hard during this game and the future will be better and better.

On May 28, Sun Yingsha celebrated scoring in the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Xu

Fan Zhendong has a 7:2 lead over Wang Chuqin in the previous record. During the game, the two often contributed to a high-quality multi-shot stalemate, and the beautiful scenes made the audience enjoy watching. As soon as Wang Chuqin came up, he was like a rainbow, and he went down first with 11:8. Fan Zhendong reacted calmly. He won three games in a row at 11:9, 11:7 and 12:10, and once had five match points in the fifth game, but all of them were resolved by Wang Chuqin, who turned and won at 13:11. next game. In the sixth game, Fan Zhendong didn’t give his opponent too many chances. He started with 7:1 and secured the championship with 11:3.

On May 28, Fan Zhendong returned the ball in the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Xu

At present, the Chinese team has won 15 consecutive women’s singles championships and 10 consecutive men’s singles championships at the World Table Tennis Championships. In addition, Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin teamed up to help the Chinese team regain the men’s doubles championship, Wang Chuqin / Sun Yingsha defended the mixed doubles championship, the women’s doubles championship belonged to Chen Meng / Wang Yidi, and Guoping won five championships in this tournament.

On May 28, Fan Zhendong celebrated scoring in the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

Fan Zhendong said he is very satisfied with the results, and there are many benefits and different feelings in the process. “In the partnership with Wang Chuqin in doubles, I am still looking forward to a breakthrough. This time I also reached the goal. The doubles gold medal is very important for the Chinese team. The singles have come all the way, and the state still has ups and downs. As the game progresses, my condition keeps getting better. Well, the mentality on the pitch is also more mature than the previous times,” he said.

On May 28, Malone presented a replica of the St. Brad Cup. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi

Between the two singles finals that day, the ITTF awarded the re-engraved St. Brad Cup to Ma Long, who had achieved three consecutive men’s singles championships at the World Table Tennis Championships from 2015 to 2019.

