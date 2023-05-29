Sports
Durban World Table Tennis Championships: Sun Yingsha’s first “Queen” Fan Zhendong defends men’s singles jqknews
Xinhua News Agency, Durban, South Africa, May 28 (Reporters Su Bin, Xie Jiang) Sun Yingsha defeated her teammate Chen Meng 4:2 in the women’s singles final of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships on May 28 to win her first singles championship trophy at the World Table Tennis Championships. Fan Zhendong defeated Wang Chuqin 4:2 and successfully defended the men’s singles championship. The Chinese team won five individual championships at this World Table Tennis Championships.
On May 28, men’s singles champion Fan Zhendong (left) and women’s singles champion Sun Yingsha took a group photo. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi
Chen Meng has a slight advantage with 5:4 in the past fight record. It is the second time that the two have met in the final of the World Series after the Olympic Games in Tokyo. After Chen Meng successfully won the first game with 11:5, he chased the score to 8:8 when he fell behind at the start of the second game, but Sun Yingsha scored 3 points in a row. Since then, Sun Yingsha has prevailed in the scene. She won two more rounds 11:7 and 11:7 to take a 3:1 lead in rounds. Although Chen Meng retired 11:7 in the fifth game, Sun Yingsha readjusted in the sixth game to earn her first singles championship at the World Table Tennis Championships with 11:6.
On May 28, Sun Yingsha returned the ball during the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Xu
“I lost more before, especially in the final, and today I managed to break through.” After the match, Sun Yingsha said: “Sister Meng (Chen Meng) and I fought all the way to the final. Whether we win or lose, we have already won.” I was very lucky to win the game, but there are still a lot of issues worth summarizing. I hope I will continue to work hard during this game and the future will be better and better.
On May 28, Sun Yingsha celebrated scoring in the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Xu
Fan Zhendong has a 7:2 lead over Wang Chuqin in the previous record. During the game, the two often contributed to a high-quality multi-shot stalemate, and the beautiful scenes made the audience enjoy watching. As soon as Wang Chuqin came up, he was like a rainbow, and he went down first with 11:8. Fan Zhendong reacted calmly. He won three games in a row at 11:9, 11:7 and 12:10, and once had five match points in the fifth game, but all of them were resolved by Wang Chuqin, who turned and won at 13:11. next game. In the sixth game, Fan Zhendong didn’t give his opponent too many chances. He started with 7:1 and secured the championship with 11:3.
On May 28, Fan Zhendong returned the ball in the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Xu
At present, the Chinese team has won 15 consecutive women’s singles championships and 10 consecutive men’s singles championships at the World Table Tennis Championships. In addition, Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin teamed up to help the Chinese team regain the men’s doubles championship, Wang Chuqin / Sun Yingsha defended the mixed doubles championship, the women’s doubles championship belonged to Chen Meng / Wang Yidi, and Guoping won five championships in this tournament.
On May 28, Fan Zhendong celebrated scoring in the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen
Fan Zhendong said he is very satisfied with the results, and there are many benefits and different feelings in the process. “In the partnership with Wang Chuqin in doubles, I am still looking forward to a breakthrough. This time I also reached the goal. The doubles gold medal is very important for the Chinese team. The singles have come all the way, and the state still has ups and downs. As the game progresses, my condition keeps getting better. Well, the mentality on the pitch is also more mature than the previous times,” he said.
On May 28, Malone presented a replica of the St. Brad Cup. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi
Between the two singles finals that day, the ITTF awarded the re-engraved St. Brad Cup to Ma Long, who had achieved three consecutive men’s singles championships at the World Table Tennis Championships from 2015 to 2019.
[
]
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://www.breakinglatest.news/sports/durban-world-table-tennis-championships-sun-yingshas-first-queen-fan-zhendong-defends-mens-singles-jqknews/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Paul Walkers brother Cody names his newborn son after the late actor | Entertainment
- Durban World Table Tennis Championships: Sun Yingsha’s first “Queen” Fan Zhendong defends men’s singles jqknews
- Google Site Kit API fails on Dreamhost shared server
- How To Have A Happy Marriage Tips From Hollywood Celebrities | Notice
- A slow fashion stylist’s tips for adding to your winter wardrobe on a budget
- NVIDIA Nears $1 Trillion, Announces AI Technology Needed To Exceed $2 Trillion
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is re-elected
- Reopening of sea sand exports, Walhi: Jokowi neglects the protection of the marine ecosystem
- Death of George Maharis: the actor of Route 66 and Fantasy Island dies at the age of 94
- Blais scores 2 as Canada beat Germany 5-2 for a record 28th hockey world title | National sports
- Google Pixel’s call screen gets a redesign
- What causes earthquakes in Victoria? And why did my sunburst tremors feel so strong?