Tennis: Champions crowned as City tournament completes seven-day run

The Louisiana Family Medicine City Championship tournament completed another successful run at the Bossier Tennis Center on Sunday. It was the sixth year in a row that the tournament has been held at the Bossier City complex since it was revived in 2018 after being inactive for about 10 years. Two new champions were crowned in the men’s and women’s open singles. In the men’s final, former Loyola College Prep standout Stafford Yerger defeated Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club assistant pro Kevin Chhang 7-6 (7-5), 6-1. Yerger, the No. 3 seed, was the runner-up in 2021. Chhang, the No. 4 seed, made his first appearance in the finals. Yerger earned the $1,000 winner’s prize. In the women’s final, former Louisiana Tech standout Marta Sramkova of Minden defeated former Parkway State Doubles champion and current Southern University player Paris Washington 6–2, 6–1. Sramkova won $600. The men’s and women’s open doubles finals produced two of the best matches of the day. In the men’s final, No. 1 seed Kirk Fisher and Arturo Rodriguez, both of Monroe, defeated No. 2 Jonathan Clark of Shreveport and Brian Irvin of Dallas 6-4, 1-6 (10-4 tiebreaker). In the women’s final, No. 1 seed Claire Hammond of Benton and Bianca Schulz of Shreveport defeated No. 2 Victoria Fisher and Isabelle Rocher, both of Monroe, 7–5, 6–4. The men’s and women’s championship teams each won $1,100 to split. More than $8,000 in prize money was awarded. The tournament consisted of 23 divisions and the competition lasted seven days. Here’s a list of the other City champions. Open mixed doubles Kirk and Victoria Fisher Combo 8.0 men’s doubles Surinder Tank and Suren Visvanathan Combo 7.0 men’s doubles Hayden Knight and Chad Doyal Combo 6.0 men’s doubles Cody Faust and Jamie Pipes Combo 5.0 men’s doubles John Fream and Brian Bouillon Combo 7.0 women’s doubles Whitney Witham and Faith Ann Quarles Combo 6.0 Women’s Doubles Lynn Ferry-Nelson and Ashlie Plunkett Combo 5.0 women’s doubles Brooke Romero and Kim Smith Combo 8.0 mixed doubles Somer Young and Nick Nunn Combo 7.0 mixed doubles Albert Hardison and Jacqueline Hardison Combo 6.0 mixed doubles Nicole Mazur and Michael Mazur Combo 5.0 mixed doubles Elizabeth Wagner and Jeff Wagner Father-son doubles Todd Killen and Kevin Killen Father-daughter doubles Dirk Rainwater and Summer Rainwater Mother-daughter doubles Becky McFarlain and Somer Young Mother-son doubled Eloise Graf and Sanders Graf Husband-female doubles Kristen and Brian Bernard Co-Ed Open singles Cody Faust Co-Ed doubles 2-2.5 Stephanie Risher and Roxanne Voigt

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bossierpress.com/tennis-champions-crowned-as-city-tournament-completes-seven-day-run/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos