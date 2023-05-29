Renovations at Harrison’s Sollazzo Rec Center end a decades-old tradition for street hockey players

Street hockey players played their last game on Sunday at the Sollazzo Rec Center in Harrison before it was due for renovation.

The Sollazzo Rec Center field has been a gathering place for street hockey fans throughout Westchester for decades.

Every Sunday morning at 9:15 a.m., players gathered at the venue for a weekly match.

“We’ve been playing here nonstop every Sunday for 42 years,” said Tommy Russo of the Harrison Street Hockey Association.

The field has been a sacred place for many players since their teenage years.

It’s the brotherhood of everyone who loves hockey, and we just enjoy each other’s company, Russo said.

“It’s a chance for all of us to get together, whether we’re talking about the game or whatever. You just forget about it for a while and focus on having fun,” said hockey player Kevin Gironda.

Unfortunately for the hockey fans, downtown renovations will soon turn the rink into a parking lot.

As the players look for a new place for their games, the hockey players said they will always cherish the memories of the field.

Forty-two years is something to celebrate, but also to be sad about, Russo said.